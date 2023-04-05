Real Housewives ‘beauty’ Camille Grammer wows in pink sports bra for sun-kissed snaps

Real Housewives star Camille Grammer, 54, sent her followers into a frenzy with snaps of her soaking up the sun.

The gorgeous reality TV beauty, who starred on the Beverly Hills edition of the hit Bravo series, took to her Instragram grid where she uploaded a photo carousel from her trip to a tropical location.

The gorgeous mum-of-two slipped into a vibrant pink bra-vest for one sizzling hot snap, where she accessorised with a tan-woven sun hat and black shades as she was seen roasting under the glorious sunshine.

In the snap, Camille lapped up the good weather from her sunny trip as she pouted her plump lips to the camera while giving fans a slight tease at her ample assets.

The age-defying sweetheart’s caption to her 670,000 followers simply read: “A weekend in the desert.”

Another snap uploaded to the photo spree included a cute selfie of the former housewife looking rather dainty in a sophisticated white shirt with hem detailing as she sported an afternoon playing golf.

Camille was inundated with compliments from her loyal fanbase, who not only applauded her beauty but begged her to make a return to the Real Housewives franchise.

One adoring fan commented: “Love you, Camille, MY FAV HOUSEWIFE FOREVER WANT YIU TO BE HAPPY AND HEALTHY.”

While a second superfan coined: “A queen, legend, icon, star,” a third chimed in with: “Do you even age because you look flawless?”

A fourth commented: “I’m forever crushing on you, Camille.”

Real Housewives fans don’t have to wait too long until Camille makes a surprise appearance to the franchise as she’s set to appear on the show’s spin-off The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4.