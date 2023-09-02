Saturday, September 2, 2023
RCCG Pastor, Prince Olaoye, emerges Soun of Ogbomoso

Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye has emerged as the new Soun of Ogbomosoland.

Olaoye replaces late Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade, who died on December 21, 2021.

Olaoye emergence was announced in a statement on Saturday by the Oyo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Olusegun Olayiwola.

Olayiwola said the announcement followed the long-drawn processes specified under the law.

The statement read, “His Excellency congratulates the new Soun-elect on his ascension to the throne of his forebears,” the statement said.

“The Commissioner said the exalted position has placed the monarch-elect in the position to facilitate harmony, understanding and tolerance amongst his people.

The Commissioner also urged all sons and daughters of the ancient city of Ogbomoso to work with the monarch to consolidate the successes of his forefathers,” it added.

