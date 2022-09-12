CELEBRITIES
Ray J claims he filmed 3 sex tapes with Kim Kardashian, slams Kris
Ray J is doing whatever it takes to clear his name.
The singer, who infamously appeared in a sex tape with ex Kim Kardashian, slammed Kris Jenner on Saturday after she took a lie detector test he claims was “fake.”
“YOU f–ked with THE WRONG BLACK MAN krisjenner @kimkardashian,” Ray J, 41, captioned a 44-minute Instagram video.
“I DONT GIVE A F–K HOW OLD THIS S–T IS!! WHAT YOU TRYING TO DO TO ME IS ALMOST INHUMANE AND FOUL AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL — F–K THIS BEING JUST RACIST — THIS IS WRONG TO DO TO ANYBODY — YOU THINK YOU CAN JUST F–K PEOPLE OVER AND GET AWAY WITH IT FOREVER!!!”
His heated post followed Jenner’s recent appearance on the “Late Late Show with James Corden” where she answered a series of James Corden’s questions while hooked up to a polygraph machine.
During the interview, the momager, 66, was adamant that she had nothing to do with the release of her daughter’s sex tape. The lie detector examiner, John Grogan, determined she was being truthful.
“John Grogan is a fake,” Ray J, who is the younger brother of singer Brandy, further claimed in the post. “He is not a polygraph examiner. He is quite accurately known as the polygraph parasite. … THIS IS THE DUDE KRIS JENNER HAD TAKEN HER LIE DETECTOR TEST TO MAKE ME LOOK LIKE A LIAR! AND WHATS MORE SAD IS THE NETWORK ALLOWED IT TO HAPPEN!!”
The R&B artist — born William Ray Norwood Jr. — also shared a series of Instagram DMs he allegedly exchanged with the SKIMS mogul in April.
“You know what we did! Your mom controlled this whole sex tape deal with Joe Francis and [Vivid CEO] Steve Hirsch – it was her idea to put out the tape with Vivid. All I did was agree,” Ray allegedly messaged her on April 14.
He continued, “Now you want to make it seem like I’m doing it again without your control. All those fake tears. Your fans trusting you to be honest and sincere but it’s all fake for the cameras. I was playing my part until you started doing all of this!”
Ray was referencing a recent episode of “The Kardashians” in which Kardashian’s estranged husband Kanye West recovers a computer, which was believed to have contained any remaining video footage of the pair.
“The show filmed in real time the day in hell that I had with my lawyers when your manager threatened to release another tape that doesn’t exist – and my son who was five years old at the time seeing an ad with my cry face emoji that said “Kim’s new sex tape” as click bate in Roblox,” Kim allegedly responded to him via DM, referencing the “new footage” that was allegedly going to be leaked by Ray’s manager Wack 100.
The mother-of-four continued, “It was upsetting to have to deal with and I am sure can understand how that feels. My ‘burn them to the ground’ comment was a generalization to anyone threatening to hold this over my head 20 years later. We are both parents now with young kids and careers and I’m sure you want to move on from this just like I do. But your manager is the person who brought this all up out of nowhere and I have a right to share how it affected me.”
Ray responded that he felt as though “everyone wins but me” because he’s the “bad guy every time.”
Elsewhere in the lengthy video, he showed what appeared to be his original sex tape contract, which outlined that they both received $400,000.
On a separate page listing the deliverables of the contract, three separate tapes were listed, which Ray claims Kim hand-wrote.
Reps for Kardashian and Jenner did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
CELEBRITIES
Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and more attend Beyoncé’s 41st birthday
Khloé Kardashian and her on-again, off-again ex, Tristan Thompson, were spotted at the same party Saturday night.
The two were both photographed at Beyoncé’s star-studded birthday bash in Bel Air, Calif., though it’s unclear whether they arrived together.
Paparazzi caught Kardashian, 38, aggressively trying to hide her face with a bag as she exited the party. Meanwhile, Thompson, 31, remained expressionless and hid his eyes with a pair of dark sunglasses.The reality star attempted to hide her face while leaving the star-studded bash. Maciel / BACKGRID
Beyoncé, who turned 41 on Sept. 4, attracted some of Hollywood’s hottest stars for the fête.
Khloé’s mom, Kris Jenner, and sister Kim Kardashian were also in attendance, along with A-listers like Jay-Z, Drake, Lizzo, Jaden Smith, Bella Hadid, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Lily-Rose Depp, Offset and Vanessa Bryant.
The SKIMS mogul, 41, stunned in a figure-hugging, black-and-red striped jumpsuit, which she paired with black shades.
MGK, 32, and Fox, 36, also opted for some sparkle – with the “Bloody Valentine” rocker sporting shiny blue pants and the actress in sky-high silver pumps.
Drake, 35, also pulled out all the stops for the bash, showing up in a velvet top and matching pants with stylish shades and diamond earrings.
While many stars were snapped arriving and leaving the party, the birthday girl kept a low profile and stayed away from the cameras. The party kicked off just one week after Beyoncé looked as flawless as ever while appearing in Tiffany & Co’s new campaign.
The “Break My Soul” singer rocked jewelry from the Tiffany T, Tiffany HardWear, Tiffany Knot and the new Tiffany Lock collections as part of the “LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE” campaign.
“I am honored to continue the partnership with Tiffany & Co. and to explore even deeper how beautiful our connections are, when we truly celebrate the relationship and importance of love that we have for ourselves as individuals,” the superstar singer said in a press release.
CELEBRITIES
Princess Anne curtsies to late mom Queen Elizabeth’s coffin
Princess Anne made a heartfelt gesture to her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sunday.
The royal, 72, was spotted curtsying in front of her mom’s coffin, which was draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it was being taken into the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
Anne, who is the only daughter of the late Queen, has been visibly heartbroken in the days since her mother’s death at the age of 96.
The grandmother-of-five looked tearful as she spent time with other royal family members – including her children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, and husband Timothy Laurence – reading tributes and admiring floral tributes left in honor of the long-reigning monarch.
Anne, who is often called the hardest working member of the royal family, has also taken on the heartbreaking task of accompanying her mother’s casket as it begins the long journey to its final resting place in Windsor.
On Sunday, she was driven alongside the hearse carrying her mother’s coffin as it made the slow sojourn to Edinburgh.
“In accompanying her late mother’s coffin on the six-hour journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh on Sunday, the 72-year-old once again lived up to her reputation as a royal trooper who always goes the extra mile,” The Telegraph reported.
It was announced Saturday that Anne will accompany her mother’s coffin when it’s transported to Scotland via a Royal Air Force plane to RAF Northolt Tuesday.
From there, the coffin will be taken to Buckingham Palace, where it will rest in the Bow Room.
While Anne was always thought of as a “Daddy’s girl” – due to the no-nonsense temperament she shared with her father, late Prince Philip – she also had much in common with the Queen, including a love of horses and horse racing.
Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99, once famously said of his daughter: “If it doesn’t fart or eat hay, she isn’t interested.”
The Queen also appreciated her daughter’s dogged work ethic.
The two reportedly grew even closer in recent years, especially following the deaths of the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret, who both passed within months of each other in 2002.
Princess Anne, along with her brother, King Charles III, was at the Queen’s bedside when she passed at age 96.
CELEBRITIES
Meghan Markle hugs fan who wanted her ‘to feel welcome’ in Windsor
Meghan Markle is feeling the love from some royal fans across the pond.
The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was seen warmly embracing a teenage girl who wanted to make her “feel welcome” in the UK amid ongoing tension with the royal family.
Markle, who reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton on Saturday, greeted local residents outside Windsor Castle following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Speaking to CNN, the 14-year-old girl who hugged the “Suits” alum said she felt like it was “the right thing to do,” amid “everything that’s happened” between Markle and the royal family.
“We were just waiting for her to come, and she just came near me. [She] asked my name, how my day was, how long I was waiting,” the young girl told the outlet.
“I asked if she could have a hug, and she hugged me back. It was just quite an amazing moment. I’m still shaking now.”
When asked by the reporter why she reached out to give the actress a hug, the teenager said she looks “up to her in some ways, and just felt like it was the right thing to do.”
“It was quite nice to see William and Kate and Meghan and Harry together,” she continued.
“I just wanted to show her that she’s welcome here and wanted to hug her after everything that’s happened.”
Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, resigned from their royal duties in 2020. They have since settled down in Montecito, Calif., where they live with their two children – son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1.
Their Saturday reunion with the Prince and Princess of Wales came amid a years-long rumored rift between the two couples.
A royal insider told Page Six that it was William — who is now the next in line for the throne — who extended the invitation to his brother.
“We are all very grateful – both sides putting all things aside for the Queen,” the source told us exclusively.
Trending
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
Funke Akindele, Ayo Adesanya react as Mary Remmy Njoku advises young couples
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Boxing: Mexican star Mario Aguilar punches referee in the face (VIDEO)
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
Again, Portable removed as guest artiste for show abroad
-
SPORTS2 days ago
EPL: Chelsea owners set 3 key targets Graham Potter must achieve this season
-
NEWS1 day ago
Three female students of Ojukwu varsity discovered dead in hostel
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Anthony Martial claims Jose Mourinho by refusing Man Utd shirt number
-
NEWS2 days ago
King Charles III officially proclaimed monarch after Queen’s death
-
NEWS2 days ago
‘Resolution efforts have failed’ — FG drags ASUU to court over strike
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings