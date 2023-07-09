Sunday, July 9, 2023
SPORTSFOOTBALL

Rasmus Hojlund demands Man Utd transfer after Andre Onana deal goes through

By Online Editor
0
Rasmus Hojlund demands Man Utd transfer

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor

Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund is pushing to join Manchester United this summer, according to reports in Italy.

United completed the £60 million signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea this week and are looking to follow that up with the arrival of Andre Onana from Inter.

United have already held talks directly with Onana, while it’s understood that the club are close to agreeing a £44m deal with the Serie A club.

According to Sportitalia, once United have concluded negotiations with Inter, they will turn their attention to signing Hojlund from Atalanta.

The report claims that the Denmark international has already made it clear that his preference is to join United this summer.

Earlier this week, reports claimed that United are hopeful that a £50m proposal would be enough to convince Atalanta to sell Hojlund this summer.

United have considered both Hojlund and Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani for the summer transfer window but Ten Hag has made the Denmark international his preferred target.

Kolo Muani is also considered a more difficult target as Frankfurt are demanding a €100m (£86m) fee for the 24-year-old.

Atalanta, meanwhile, signed Hojlund in a €17m (£14.3m) deal from Sturm Graz last year and the striker impressed in his first season in Italy with 10 goals in 34 appearances.

Hojlund was handed his first senior cap for Denmark last September and has scored six goals in six matches for the national side.

Previous article
Teddi Mellencamp refuses to speak about Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky split
Next article
England beat Spain to win dramatic under-21 Euro final
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network