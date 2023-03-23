Raquel Leviss has ‘permanent scar’ from alleged Scheana Shay punch

“Vanderpump Rules” star Raquel Leviss claims she has a “permanent scar” on her left eyebrow as a result of her alleged physical altercation with co-star Scheana Shay.

“I see your face kinda cleared up,” a paparazzo said to the former beauty pageant queen in Los Angeles on Wednesday, mentioning that Shay has denied assaulting her during their “heated exchange” over “Scandoval.”

“Scheana knows what happened that night,” Leviss insisted. “I’m not gonna go into it too much, but I do have a permanent scar on my eyebrow.”



Though the the pap zoomed in and claimed he could “see it,” a mark did not appear visible in his footage.

Leviss, 28, alleged in court documents filed on March 7 that Shay “pushed her against a brick wall,” causing “injury” to the back of her head, and “punched” her in the face, causing a bruised eye and cut on her brow.

The SUR employee added that she experienced “blurred vision” and “swelling” following the alleged attack.

She also claimed that Shay, 37, told people she’d “do it again” if she found out that more emotional distress was put upon her best friend Ariana Madix.

However, Shay’s attorney told Page Six that his client “never punched” Leviss, whom he branded “a known liar and a cheat.”

He went on to claim that “the supposed dark markings around [Leviss’] left eye have been there for months.”

The ex-pals fell out after Madix, 37, found a sexually explicit video of Leviss on her then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s phone, which led to the discovery that the two had been “communicating inappropriately for months.”



Advertisement Meanwhile, Madix said she was “heartbroken” when she learned what was going on.

“Heartbroken” and “blindsided,” Madix immediately ended her nearly 10-year relationship with the bar owner, 40.

Despite the court orders in place, Leviss announced Wednesday morning that she would be “attending the reunion,” which is set to film on Thursday, “in person.”

Somehow, Shay will also be appearing in the flesh.