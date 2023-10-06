Rapper Drake taking break from music to focus on health

He had been due to perform in Denver, New Orleans, Nashville and Columbus, Ohio.

Drake joins several musicians who have recently taken a break or cancelled tour dates, citing health issues.

In July, Madonna announced that she was pushing back her tour by three months after being taken to hospital with a serious bacterial infection the month earlier.

Last month, Bruce Springsteen announced that he was was postponing his September tour dates due to a peptic ulcer, which is a type of sore in the stomach lining or small intestine.

Drake, 36, has become one of the hottest acts in hip hop.

The cover of his latest album was drawn by his five-year-old son, who also features in the music video for the single track 8AM in Charlotte.

Earlier this year he published a book of poetry.