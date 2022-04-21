CELEBRITIES
Rapper ASAP Rocky arrested over shooting incident
American rapper, ASAP Rocky, has been arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department in connection with a shooting that occurred in November 2021.
The Department announced via its Twitter page on Wednesday, that the rapper whose legal name is Rakim Meyers, was arrested for assault with a firearm at the Los Angeles International Airport.
“33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky, has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in the Hollywood area in November of 2021,” the tweet read.
LAPD gave details of the November incident, stating that the victim claimed the rapper shot at them after an altercation.
The statement read in part, “On November 6, 2021 around 10:15pm, an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the area of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue, in the Hollywood Area.
“The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident, and later sought his medical treatment. Following the shooting, the two additional males fled the area on foot.”
The rapper was returning from Barbados with his pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna when the arrest was made, TMZ reports
CELEBRITIES
Jada Pinkett Smith says her family is ‘focusing on deep healing’ after husband Will’s infamous Chris Rock slap
Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that the Smith family is focused on healing after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.
In a written statement at the beginning of Red Table Talk’s new season, the 50-year-old actor said: ‘Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing.
‘Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls. Until then…the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest.’
Pinkett Smith is back with her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris and daughter Willow Smith for the fifth season of their Facebook Watch chat show.
Red Table Talk returns less than a month after the Oscars ceremony, where Pinkett Smith’s husband, Will Smith slapped presenter Rock in the face before going on to accept the award for Best Actor.
Rock had made a joke at the expense of Pinkett Smith’s baldness due to her battle with alopecia.
Following the altercation, Smith apologised and resigned from the Academy on 1 April. On 8 April, the Academy moved to ban Smith from Oscars ceremonies for the next 10 years.
CELEBRITIES
‘No one is the root cause’ – Reality TV star, Ashley Darby confirms separation from Micheal Darby after 8-years of marriage
Ashley Darby and husband Michael Darby are going their separate ways after almost 8-years of marriage.
The Real Housewives of Potomac star 33, told Bravo’s The Daily Dish on Tuesday, “Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said ‘I do,’ we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate.”
“We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision,” she continued, adding, “People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences.”
“Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways. We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures. We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together.”
Ashley also went on to say that though her and Michael’s “romantic bond is broken, we will always love and respect each other. We also know that true happiness can only be achieved by continuing to work together and putting our hearts and souls into raising our two beautiful boys, Dean and Dylan. They will always feel loved and supported, for they were truly created out of love.”
She concluded, “As this is a personal matter for us, we appreciate everyone who has been a part of our journey and ask for your continued support by respecting us as we go through this emotional situation.”
CELEBRITIES
Tennis star, Maria Sharapova announces she’s expecting first child with fiance Alexander Gilkes
Maria Sharapova has announced she expecting her first child with her fiance Alexander Gilkes.
The retired Russian tennis champion made the announcement on her 35th birthday in a post shared on Instagram.
‘Precious beginnings!!! Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty,’ captioned Maria, who included a snap of herself cradling her bump on the beach.
Maria began dating Alexander, 42, in 2018. They made their major red carpet debut as a couple at the 2019 Met Gala.
The British businessman proposed to the five-time Grand Slam tennis champion in December 2020. He presented her with a dazzling £300,000 diamond engagement ring.
‘I said yes from the first day we met. This was our little secret, wasn’t it @gilkesa,’ wrote Maria, who announced their engagement on Instagram.
Taking to his own Instagram page, Alexander thanked his fiancee for ‘making me a very very happy boy and saying yes’ to his proposal.
The art dealer continued: ‘I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you @mariasharapova’
