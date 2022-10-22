Raphael Varane in tears after suffering injury during Chelsea vs Man Utd | Football

Raphael Varane looked in an emotional state after being forced off with an injury against Chelsea (Picture: Sky Sports)

Raphael Varane held back the tears after he appeared to suffer a serious injury during Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Chelsea on Saturday.

The experienced France international had been enjoying his best run of form since his move from Real Madrid the summer before last and appeared to have overcome the fitness problems that undermined his first 12 months in England.

Varane’s burgeoning partnership with Lisandro Martinez had underpinned United’s recent improvement under Erik ten Hag but he now looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Raphael Varane was consoled by his teammates (Picture: Getty)



Raphael Varane declined a stretcher and was able to limp his way to the tunnel area (Picture: Getty)

The 29-year-old had been imperious during the opening hour at Stamford Bridge but was forced off after rolling his ankle attempting to cut out a pass aimed at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Varane lay prostrate on the turf for several minutes before clambering to his feet and making his way gingerly to the sidelines.

Clearly in pain, Varane pulled his shirt over his head in an attempt to hide his anguish as he was tended to by United’s physio.

Varane punched the corner flag in frustration as he made his way around the pitch and towards the tunnel area where he was consoled by Ten Hag and several of his teammates, including Bruno Fernandes.

With club skipper Harry Maguire still injured, Ten Hag turned to Victor Lindelof in place of Varane for the final half an hour.

France, meanwhile, boast an abundance of riches in central defence but Varane was set to play a key role Les Bleus defence of the World Cup which begins in a months’ time in Qatar.



