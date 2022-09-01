Rape investigation of Armie Hammer ongoing: LA DA office

[Disgraced Hollywood star Armie Hammer is being investigated by a prosecutor “specially assigned” to look over claims he raped an ex-lover, Page Six can reveal.

The filmmakers behind the new bombshell documentary, “House of Hammer” — about Armie and his family’s dark history — said they had been told the LAPD is still investigating the actor over claims he assaulted an ex-girlfriend called Effie.

Effie, whose last name has not been made public, claimed that the “Call Me By Your Name” star “violently raped” her over a tortuous four-hour period in Los Angeles in April 2017, saying: “I thought that he was going to kill me.”

Armie, 36, has so far not been charged with any crime, but Greg Risling, a spokesman for the LA County District Attorney’s Office, told Page Six: “A specially assigned prosecutor is working with law enforcement as they continue their investigation.

“Once law enforcement has completed their investigation and submits the case to our office we will conduct an evaluation and file criminal charges that are supported by the evidence.”

Through his lawyer, Armie denied the allegations.

“We don’t know if [Armie] will or won’t be held accountable,” “House of Hammer co-director Elli Hakami told Page Six.

The docuseries premieres Friday on Discovery+.

Meanwhile, the actor’s aunt, Casey Hammer, 61, who speaks out about her family in the doc, told Page Six: “Armie has left a trail of victims in his past and people need help to help them move past. I want to help build a community and let them feel safe.

“In my family, there was multi-generational abuse and they need to stop getting away with it. Just because you have money, privilege and power doesn’t mean you can’t be held accountable for what you’ve done.”

Casey talks of her own abuse in the series and told us how she even used a made-up name in her 30s following the death of her grandfather, oil tycoon Armand Hammer, so as not to be associated with the family.

She used the name for 18 years until her mother, Glenna, was diagnosed with cancer. “I had a moment where I thought, ‘I’m going to take back Casey Hammer.’ It’s now my choice. This time I’m proud of the name and hoping to change the reputation.

“If I can help others by telling my story and affecting one person it will all have been worth it,” Casey added.

The last time she saw Hammer and his father Michael, who is her brother, was at her mother’s deathbed 14 years ago in Seattle, Wash. “It’s best that none of us contact each other,” she told Page Six.

Asked if she would ever speak with Armie, Casey, who lives in Los Angeles and writes children’s books, said: “To be honest, I would prefer to reach out to his [alleged] victims.”

Effie, meanwhile, who is believed to be in her 20s and from Europe, is being represented by attorney Gloria Allred. It’s believed she first made the accusations against Armie via her @HouseOfEffie Twitter account

When she spoke out in March 2021, Effie said she’d had a relationship with Hammer that was sometimes violent and abusive between 2016 and 2020, after they met on Facebook.

During the April 2017 incident, Effie alleged that Hammer “repeatedly slapped my head against a wall, bruising my face” and kept her from running away.

Effie is just one of a number of women who made accusations of abuse against the star, with several posting messages of violent sexual imagery and cannibalistic fantasies Armie allegedly sent them.

In “House of Hammer,” alleged victim Courtney Vucekovich tells how Armie allegedly subjected her to a “degrading” sexual act and bound her up in ropes on another occasion, leaving her in tears.

Hammer has been shunned by Hollywood. His agency WME dropped him and he has not had any new roles since the allegations broke.