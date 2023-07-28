Randy Meisner, Eagles founding member, dead at 77

Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles, has died. He was 77.

The bassist and vocalist passed away in Los Angeles Wednesday night due to complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the band announced on its website Thursday.

“Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit,’” the statement read.

Meisner, who was born in the small town of Scottsbluff, Neb., in 1946, formed the hit band in 1971 alongside Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Bernie Leadon.

In addition to playing the bass, the musician was known for his vocals on the song “Take It to the Limit,” which was released on the band’s 1975 album, “One of these Nights.”

Together, he and the group went on to create the popular hits “Take It Easy,” “Tequila Sunrise” and “Peaceful Easy Feeling.”

Meisner eventually departed the band in 1977 due to exhaustion. Meanwhile, the Eagles continued to perform until officially calling it quits in 1980.

Over a decade later all of the founding members — except Meisner — were invited to reunite in 1994 to record the album “Hell Freezes Over.”

Despite being left out, he later reconciled with the band when they were honored by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

The “Witchy Woman” singers came together once again for a world tour in 2013, but Meisner declined the invitation due to his declining health.

At the time, he told New York Daily News that his bandmates helped cover his medical bills.

Meisner died weeks after the Eagles announced they were going on their final world tour, which is set to kick off in New York this September.

Henley is the only founding member who will return to the stage. Frey passed away in 2016.

The band’s roster now includes Henley, Vince Gill and Timothy B. Schmidt, who replaced Meisner in 1976. Glenn’s son, Deacon Frey, will also join them.