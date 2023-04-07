Ramadan: Buhari officiates last Tafsir as President

Friday, April 7, 2023
Buhari last tasfir as Presiddent

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday joined Muslim worshippers at the State House to witness the early closure of the daily Qur’anic recitation, known as Tafsir.

In a statement on Friday, Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said: “It is the last time he will be officiating in the Tafsir as President and Commander-in-Chief bearing in mind May 29, 2023, handover date.”

Prayers were said for the successful handover to the next administration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima.

Buhari was elected in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019 as the President of Nigeria.

