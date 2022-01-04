SPORTS
Ralf Rangnick slams Man Utd flops after Wolves defeat and picks out fatal flaw
Ralf Rangnick was less than impressed with Manchester United’s performance as they fell to defeat against Wolves, citing their lack of pressing as an issue.
The German arrived, renowned for pioneering the modern day press, but claimed his side “tried” before giving up after ten minutes.
United looked bereft of ideas as Wolves claimed a rare win at Old Trafford.
The visitors set their stall out early and fired in 15 shots in the first-half – the most by an away team for 18 seasons.
David de Gea was able to keep the game level until Joao Moutinho fired home the winner with nine minutes left.
The midfielder’s volley deservedly led Wolves to three points and sent the away fans into raptures.
It is Rangnick’s first loss as United boss, but displays under his leadership had done little to inspire.
He told Sky Sports: “We didn’t play well at all individually or collectively. In the first half, we had big problems to keep them away from our goal.
“In the second half we changed to a back three and had more control then a spell of 15 minutes where we could have scored. The goal we conceded, we had enough players in the box.
“The cross had been defended by Jones but the goal we conceded was like too many this season.
“Moutinho could shoot unmarked with no problems, no pressure. We’re very disappointed about the result and parts of our performance.
Cristiano Ronaldo loses proud career record as awful Man Utd are beaten by Wolves
Manchester United turned in one of their most disappointing performances of the season as they were well beaten by Wolves at Old Trafford, and it was a particularly disappointing night for Cristiano Ronaldo.
A sluggish United side were second best in the first period as the visitors were unfortunate to go in level, but they did improve in the second half as Bruno Fernandes hit the bar and Ronaldo had a goal ruled out for offside.
However, it was the pair’s fellow Portuguese Joao Moutinho who popped up with the winner for Wolves, spearing in a fine drive from the edge of the box to give Bruno Lage’s side a deserved 1-0 success.
For Ronaldo, the defeat will have particularly hurt as it was the first time he had captained United since his return to the club last summer.
Although a regular skipper for his country, Ronaldo wore the armband for just the 11th time in his club career – and suffered his first ever defeat while doing so.
It was a loss that led to a brutal response from United left-back Luke Shaw, who questioned the display of his teammates.
“Not good enough, we really struggled, we couldn’t get hold of the ball and when we didn’t have the ball we weren’t aggressive enough. We didn’t put them under any pressure,” Shaw told Sky Sports.
“It maybe looked like an easy game for them. A disappointing performance and result. We didnt have many options on the ball and we weren’t on the front foot.
“We have to put more pressure on them, we have to have intensity. Us players, we have been here a long time, maybe tonight we struggled, I didn’t think we were all there together. You look at the players we have, we have unbelievable quality but sometimes quality is not enough.
“We need to bring the intensity and more motivation. Inside the dressing room, we know what we want but out on the pitch we need to give 100 per cent. To win these types of games we all need to be 100 per ceny committed. It is tough and disappointing.”
"We have to put more pressure on them, we have to have intensity. Us players, we have been here a long time, maybe tonight we struggled, I didn't think we were all there together. You look at the players we have, we have unbelievable quality but sometimes quality is not enough.
“We need to bring the intensity and more motivation. Inside the dressing room, we know what we want but out on the pitch we need to give 100 per cent. To win these types of games we all need to be 100 per ceny committed. It is tough and disappointing.”
Dusan Vlahovic responds to Arsenal transfer interest and outlines future ambitions
Dusan Vlahovic has opened the door to a Fiorentina stay despite growing interest from around Europe.
The Serbian forward has been prolific recently which has attracted admiring glances.
Vlahovic scored his 33rd goal in a calendar year recently – equalling an Italian record held by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Arsenal are among those keen on the 21-year-old and may well be in the market for a new forward.
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has left Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out for several weeks after he committed a disciplinary breach and the Gabon international could now leave north London.
Alexandre Lacazette has filled in, but his contract is up in the summer and he too could depart in the next six months.
If the pair were to both seek pastures new it would leave Arteta to turn to youngsters Gabriel Martinelli and Folarin Balogun.
As a result the north London outfit have been credited with interest in Vlahovic.
Fiorentina’s star man has suggested though that he could remain in Italy, claiming a “beautiful story” is taking place at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.
He told Politika : “I have stated this several times so far. A beautiful football story is being made here in Florence.
“We have a good team, great football players, great support from the fans. It all deserves respect.
“Only God knows what will happen in the next period. My wish is to bring Fiorentina to Europe, because we have not been in Europe for a long time.
“I don’t know what can happen overnight. We’ll see.”
Vlahovic’s comments come despite him reportedly rejecting a new deal in Florence.
The Serie A outfit are ready to pay the Serbian top dollar in order to retain his services.
Fiorentina CEO Joe Barone told La Republicca last month: “We’ve offered Vlahovic the highest contract ever in the history of Fiorentina, several times.
“Both Dusan and his agent made us realise that they do not want to accept. Our bid is still on the table.”
Vlahovic has said “never say never” about the possibility of extending his deal at Fiorentina. This term he has scored 18 times in 20 games.
Arteta has confessed that he expects Arsenal to be active in the next month.
“We are expecting some activity because there are some players and a few loans that hopefully we have to complete,” he said.
“But it depends. It’s – as we all know – a very complicated market, and it’s a short window, so we will see what happens.”
Abramovich backs Thomas Tuchel to discipline Romelu Lukaku over Chelsea outburst
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has reportedly backed Thomas Tuchel ’s stance to discipline star striker Romelu Lukaku.
Abramovich footed the bill when Chelsea splashed out a club-record £97.5million to sign Lukaku from Inter Milan in the summer.
But the Russian was in favour of Tuchel’s decision to leave the 28-year-old out of the squad to play Liverpool in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge after his eyebrow-raising interview last week.
Lukaku gave an unauthorised interview to Sky Sports Italia in which he admitted he was “not happy” with his current situation with the Blues.
According to The Telegraph , Lukaku is now set to be reintegrated into the squad for Chelsea’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham on Wednesday night.
But only after the Belgian was urged to issue a public apology in order to try and draw a line under the saga, which has engulfed the club over the past six days.
Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia was reportedly involved in talks behind the scenes with Lukaku, showing the seriousness of the situation.
The Daily Mail says that some Chelsea players are opposed to the treatment of Lukaku, who is believed to have been surprised by the strength of the reaction to his comments.
Chelsea have refused to comment on whether Lukaku will be fined for giving the interview, which was intended to placate Inter Milan fans, and then keeping it a secret for three weeks.
He was back in training at Chelsea’s Cobham training centre on Monday after holding a meeting with Tuchel.
The pair are believed to have cleared the air ahead of two cup ties against Tottenham and an FA Cup match against Chesterfield.
“The thing got too big, the thing got too noisy so close to the match,” Tuchel told Sky Sports ahead of the Liverpool game. “So I decided to protect the preparation of the match, that’s why he’s out.
Asked if he had spoken to Lukaku, he said: “Of course. We have spoken, we’ve spoken twice and spoken to the main players, of course.
“After that we have to realise it’s too close to the match, it’s too big. We delayed the decision of what to do, and whilst we are delaying it we need to protect the preparation of the match.
“We have a big match of football to play and we need full focus, which anyway is hard to get even with this decision.
“But it is, in my opinion, easier if he is not in the squad and that’s why we did it.”
