Ralf Rangnick explains why he dropped Cristiano Ronaldo from Man Utd starting XI
Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the Manchester United squad to face Aston Villa in the FA Cup due to a minor injury, Ralf Rangnick has confirmed.
The superstar striker, 36, has played 90 minutes in all five of United’s Premier League fixtures since Rangnick took charge of his first game as interim manager, scoring two goals in that time.
Ronaldo’s previous rest came in December’s Champions League clash against Young Boys, when the German coach made wholesale changes for the group-stage dead rubber.
But he was nowhere to be seen as the team news was released for Monday night’s third-round encounter with Steven Gerrard’s Villa.
Speaking ahead of kick-off, Rangnick admitted Ronaldo is one of many United players suffering with “muscular problems”, along with Phil Jones and Jadon Sancho.
“I wouldn’t say they are injured but they are having muscular problems,” Rangnick told MUTV
of his missing stars.
“I spoke with Cristiano yesterday before training, he told me that he had some problems for the last couple of days, some minor problems. In the end we decided to not take any risks in a cup game that could easily last 120 minutes.
“With Phil Jones he is having some minor problems on the calf. “With Jadon, he was supposed to be in the squad. He had some issues with hamstrings on both sides.”
Ronaldo is the Red Devils’ top scorer this season with 14 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions and his minor issue is believed to relate to his hip.
In the absence of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Rangnick deployed Marcus Rashford alongside Edinson Cavani up front.
The strike partnership was supported by Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes, with the latter wearing the armband in the absence of club captain Harry Maguire, who is recovering from a chest injury.
Rangnick named a central midfield pairing of Scott McTominay and Fred and a back four of Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw ahead of David de Gea in goal.
Sadio Mane secures last gasp win for Senegal over Zimbabwe at Africa Cup of Nations
Sadio Mane scored a last gasp penalty to give Senegal a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe in their opening match at the Africa Cup of Nations.
The Liverpool star blasted home from the spot after a handball from Kelvin Madzongwe deep into stoppage-time.
Liverpool star Mane missed a golden opportunity in the first half, but he was largely kept at arm’s length by a determined Warriors side, who looked to have earned an unexpected point.
Mane cut a frustrated figure for much of the first half as a disjointed Senegal side struggled to break down Zimbabwe despite their status as overwhelming favourites.
With the Liverpool forward taking the captain’s armband in the absence of Napoli defender Kalidou
Koulibaly – who joined Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy on the sidelines after both tested positive for Covid-19 – there was an increased pressure on his shoulders to sparkle in his side’s attack.
Mane came close to opening the scoring with a trademark bust into the box from the left, but his low, somewhat scuffed shot was well saved by Warriors goalkeeper Petros Mhari.
The forward then looked to have teed up a golden opportunity for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye, but the former Aston Villa and Everton man took a heavy touch after being found by his skipper in front of goal.
Although somewhat fortunate to escape on that occasion, Zimbabwe were holding out well even though there were restricted to long-range efforts which failed to trouble stand-in Senegal keeper Seny Dieng, of QPR.
In the second period Mane was often seen dropping into central and deeper areas in between his fellow attackers Boulaye Dia and Keita Balde, but despite his best efforts he was unable to inspire any form of sustained attacking cohesion. One clever ball found Balde, but the Cagliari man was unable to find Villarreal’s Dia in the middle.
Senegal were only able to name six substitutes due to ongoing Covid cases within the squad, and they looked to be beginning to run out of ideas as a Mane free-kick was headed over the bar by centre-back Abdou Diallo.
Substitute Habib Diallo then missed a golden opportunity to tee up Mane when his low cross following a fast break was well gathered by the impressive Mhari, with Mane lurking.
He would then step up in the last seconds of the match after Madzongwe’s handball, earning three points for his side.
Zimbabwe’s spirited display was made all the more impressive by the fact that they weren’t sure if they would even be competing in the tournament less than a week ago.
Novak Djokovic ‘arrested’ in Australia just hours after winning visa appeal
Novak Djokovic has reportedly been arrested by the Australian government just minutes after he won a court battle that challenged the manner in which his Australian visa was cancelled.
With the verdict meaning he was free to leave the detention centre where he had been held, Ksenija Pavlovic McAteer has now reported that the world No.1 tennis player has been arrested despite the ruling in his favour.
Having spoken to Srdan Dokovic, the father of Djokovic, McAteer adds that the Australian government “want to deport” the 34-year-old.
The 20-time Grand Slam winner was held in the government facility on his arrival at Melbourne airport early last week after the decision was made to withdraw his visa.
He won his court battle on Monday, Jan 10. It was eventually ruled that his visa cancellation order would be immediately quashed and that he would be released from detention.
However, it seems as though Djokovic may still be banned from playing at this month’s tournament in Melbourne and deported by government officials in spite of the verdict.
He was arrested shortly after the end of his court case on Monday, with his legal team now weighing up their options as they plan a response, according to The Pavlovic Today.
It is claimed that the Australian government are keen to send Djokovic on his way and are looking to do so as a matter of urgency, with his proposed deportation said to be “underway”.
Novak Djokovic to be released from detention as Australian judge revokes visa cancellation
Tennis star Novak Djokovic has won his court battle in Australia after his visa was canceled due to his Covid-19 vaccination status ahead of the Australian Open.
Australian Federal Judge Anthony Kelly read out the ruling in an emergency virtual court hearing Monday. “The court will order as follows: Paragraph 1, the decision of the delegate to cancel the applicant’s temporary activity subclass 048 visa made on 6 January 2022, be quashed,” he said.
Djokovic fans who had gathered outside the hotel where the world tennis champion was detained burst into cheers and patriotic Serbian songs when the news was announced.
This means that Djokovic’s visa remains valid. He will be released from detention and will be given back his passport and other belongings confiscated at the time of detention.
The 34-year-old Serbian national was detained in an immigration facility last week after arriving in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open for what officials said violated the country’s strict entry rules that require visitors be vaccinated against Covid-19. Djokovic, a vocal vaccine skeptic aiming for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title, had his visa revoked and passport confiscated after customs officials decided he did not have sufficient medical justification for a vaccine exemption.
Supporters of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic rally outside the Park Hotel, where the star athlete is believed to be held while he stays in Australia, in Melbourne, Australia, January 6, 2022.
Loren Elliott | Reuters
Judge Kelly made points in Djokovic’s defense Monday, demanding to know what more the athlete could have done to meet Australia’s entry requirements. The government on Monday acknowledged that it did not give Djokovic and his team sufficient time to react after informing him of his visa cancellation.
But the saga is not over — Australia’s immigration minister can still personally step in and cancel his visa regardless on new grounds. If the minister, Alex Hawke, decides to take that action, Djokovic could be facing a renewed court fight and potentially up to a three-year ban on playing tennis in Australia.
The story has inflamed debate around vaccine requirements and put a spotlight on Australia’s strict Covid measures, which have seen Australians endure some of the longest and strictest lockdowns in the world. While the case infuriated Djokovic fans in the country and around the world, many in Australia bristled at the idea of a millionaire tennis player being able to flout their country’s laws when no one else had been able to.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison came out in criticism of Djokovic, saying that “rules are rules.” But in a stroke of irony, Judge Kelly referred to that very statement in explaining his decision Monday: “We all play by the same rules. The reason why this minister for home affairs in this proceeding has agreed that the delegate’s decision [to cancel the visa] should be set aside is for the reasons set out in the notation. Stated in other terms: those rules were not observed.”
