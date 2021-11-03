Raid on Justice Odili’s house impunity taken too far, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court yesterday has described the raid on the Abuja residence of Justice Mary Peter-Odili, a justice of the apex court and next in line to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), as “impunity taken too far.”

The Supreme Court, in a statement by its Director of Information, Dr. Festus Akande, warned that the judiciary should not be misconstrued by anyone or institution of government as the weeping child among the arms of government.

It was the first reaction of the Supreme Court to the incident, which occurred on Friday.

Over 50 security operatives, comprising personnel of the Nigeria Police and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had invaded Odili’s house situated at 7 Imo River Street, Maitama, Abuja.

While the action of the security agencies came under heavy criticism, the Nigeria Police, EFCC, and Attorney General of the Federation denied involvement in the incident.

Even the Magistrate, who issued the search warrant upon which the said security operatives under the AGF acted, claimed he was misled and subsequently revoked the search order.

The apex court described the action of the security operatives as uncivilised and a shameful show of primitive force on an innocent judicial officer.

The statement said, “We are alarmed with the news of the unwarranted and despicable raid on the official residence of one of our senior justices in the Supreme Court, Hon. Justice Mary Peter Odili on Friday October 29, 2021 in a Gestapo manner.

“The attack unfortunately depicted a gory picture of war by some armed persons suspected to be security operatives representing different agencies of government who seemed to have come to kill and maim their target under the guise of undertaking a search whose warrant was questionable and baseless.

“We are deeply saddened and taken aback by this uncivilised and shameful show of primitive force on an innocent judicial officer that has so far spent several years of her productive life serving the country she calls her own.

“This incident brought back, rather painfully, the ugly memory of the October 2016 midnight invasion of the homes of our respected justices with no satisfactory explanations as to the true motive behind such brazen assault on our collective sensibility.

“We wish to make it abundantly clear that the Nigerian Judiciary is the third arm of the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and should be respected and treated as such.”

It added, “We have had a full dosage of this fusillade of unwarranted and unprovoked attacks on our judicial officers and even facilities across the country and we say it loudly now that enough is enough.

“The judiciary should never be misconstrued by any individual or institution of government as the weeping child among the three arms of government that must always be chastised and ridiculed to silence because of our conservative disposition.

“Though there have emerged discordant tunes from the various security agencies that allegedly participated in the dastardly act, we are not lying low on this dehumanising treatment meted out to one of our own.”

The statement disclosed that the apex court had commenced a full-scale independent investigation to unravel those behind the attack as well as their real motives.

It called on the Inspector General of Police to rise up to the occasion by carrying out a discreet investigation and make his findings known to the public with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice as quickly as possible.

The statement added, “The Nigerian judiciary cannot only bark, but can also bite. We can no longer be treated with disdain and levity. The rule of law and constitutionality must govern our conduct so that we can tag along with the comity of nations and be taken seriously, too.”