Raheem Sterling ‘has £300k of watches stolen’ as details of armed robbery emerge

Details have emerged of the armed robbery which prompted Raheem Sterling to leave the England camp and fly home from the World Cup.

Chelsea forward Sterling started both of England’s first two games in Qatar, scoring against Iran and completing 68 minutes against the United States. However, shortly before the teams for the last-16 clash with Senegal were announced, it was confirmed that the 27-year-old was not available for selection due to a family matter.

It later emerged that this referred to an armed robbery on his house, which happened while his fiancee and children were inside. Further details have now been reported, amid other members of the England squad ramping up security on their own homes.

According to The Scottish Sun, Sterling’s fiancee Paige Milian raised the alarm when watches worth £300,000 were stolen. A source told the publication that police were at Sterling’s home – near Chelsea’s Cobham training base – for a number of hours.

“We will have to wait and see,” England manager Gareth Southgate told ITV after being asked whether Sterling would return to join the squad in Qatar. “At the moment, clearly the priority is for him to be with his family and we’re going to support that.

“We’re going to allow him to have as much time as he needs,” Southgate continued. “He’s going home, yeah. I really don’t know because at the moment it’s a situation that he needs time with his family to deal with and I don’t want to put him under any pressure.”

Despite Sterling’s absence, England were able to see off the challenge of Senegal and reach the last eight of the World Cup. Next up for them is a clash with France, who won the tournament in 2018 and beat Poland 3-1 in their own last-16 tie.