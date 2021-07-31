NEWS
Rachel Oniga, veteran Nollywood actress, is dead
Rachel Oniga, a highly respected Nollywood actress, is dead, according to reports.
Reports of her death filtered in on Saturday morning and Bimbo Oshin, also a notable name in the movie industry, posted the news on Instagram page.
Heaven has just gained another beautiful soul. Aunty Racheal. Ha!” she wrote on Instagram.
Samklef, a music artiste, also posted the about the death of the actress but did not go into details.
There are reports that she died at a COVID-19 Isolation Centre in Lagos but we can’t independently verify this.
Born on 23 May, 1957, in Ebute Metta, Lagos, She began her acting career in 1993.
Before she made her major acting debut in Nollywood with “Onome,” Oniga worked briefly at Ascoline Nigeria Limited, a Dutch Consultancy firm.
She hailed from Eku in Delta State.
NEWS
Kidnappers of Bethel students renege on promise, demand fresh N50m ransom
After allegedly collecting N100 million ransom and promised to release in batches, students of Bethel Baptist School Kaduna in their captivity ,the gunmen reneged on their promise and have asked for a fresh N50 million ransom before they would release the remaining 83 students
A close source told journalists that “after the parents contributed N100 million for the release of their children, the bandits ended up releasing only 28 of them, promising that others will be released in batches. Now they are demanding an additional ransom of N50 million to release the remaining 83 students in their custody.
The parents are hopeless and devastated by this development having sold everything they had to raise N100 million that was given to the bandits.”
But the President of the Baptist Conference, Kaduna, Rev. Ishaya Jangado, who is also the proprietor of the school, said he was not aware of the fresh demand, as there was no update from the bandits.
“Up till now there is no update, we are still waiting for them to release the remaining students,” he said .
It could be recalled that President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Israel Akanji, had said that the church did not pay any ransom for the release of the students.
According to him, he was not in a position to say whether the parents and well-wishers paid ransom to the bandits, pointing out that “there are parents, well-wishers and neighbours who are struggling for the children to be released, therefore we cannot really restrict people from their actions in getting the children out, but as a group we do not believe in paying ransom.”
Akanji had said probably, some must have been involved in certain ways but he could not answer for them.
NEWS
Winners Chapel begins rehabilitation of roads around Canaanland
Living Faith Church also known as Winners Chapel International has taken up the challenge of rehabilitating stretches of collapsed roads around its Ota host communities.
The rehabilitation is to assuage the agony of motorists and villagers in the area.
The founder of the church, Bishop David Oyedepo explained that the construction of the roads was part of the church’s Corporate Social Responsibility which is meant to ease the movement of worshippers to and from church, as well as make transportation more comfortable for all commuters.
The church had on several occasions taken up the responsibility of government by providing palliatives on the roads within the area to ease the plight of the people.
NEWS
Nigerian govt breaks silence on $875m ammunition deal blocked by US lawmakers
The Federal Government has said it is not aware of any $875 million ammunition deal with the United States.
The Nigerian Government on Friday said it is not aware of any $875 million ammunition deal with the US which is being purportedly blocked by some lawmakers in that country.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, described the purported ammunition deal reported in some sections of the media as ” fake news.”
Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, the minister said there was no contract of such nature and sum between Nigeria and the US
“There is no contract of arms between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the United States of America today apart from the 12 Super Tucano Attack Helicopters of which six had been delivered.
We are quite satisfied with the progress and cooperation that we received from the government of the US on this issue.
“As a matter of fact, six of the Tucano helicopter will be launched on Aug. 3, this year.
“We are not aware of the so called 875million USD arms contract or some helicopters which they said some lawmakers in the US are trying to persuade the president of the US not to honour
”The relationship between Nigeria and the US is smooth and waxing stronger,’’ he said.
The reports in some sections of the media had claimed that influential U.S. lawmakers were masterminding a hold on a proposed sale of ammunition and attack helicopters to Nigeria over allegations of human rights abuses and anti-democratic actions of the present administration.
The report listed the blocked proposed sale to include 12 AH-1 Cobra attack helicopters accompanied by defence systems, 28 helicopter engines produced by GE Aviation and 14 military-grade aircraft navigation systems made by Honeywell.
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Primate Ayodele knocks Tunde Bakare’s Nigeria-for-Nigeria movement, says it’s disaster
-
NEWS1 day ago
IPOB/ESN ‘juju doctor’ arrested with ‘homemade’ bomb
-
POLITICS15 hours ago
‘Nigerians won’t go back to Egypt’, APC hits Atiku
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Nigerians to pay more for data, calls as NCC revises telcos’ spectrum price
-
SPORTS14 hours ago
10 most expensive English footballer transfers of all-time
-
SPORTS14 hours ago
Man City make £100m offer for Jack Grealish that would break transfer record
-
SPORTS16 hours ago
Tokyo Olympics: Banned Nigerian athletes protest in Japan
-
NEWS1 day ago
Kaduna files fresh charges against Ibraheem El-Zakzaky