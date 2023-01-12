Rachael Ray’s talkshow may be coming to an end

Rachael Ray’s eponymous daytime talk show may be on the chopping block after 17 seasons, according to TV insiders.

“Her show is ending. This will be the last season,” one industry source speculated.

Another TV source told us they wouldn’t be surprised if the show went away because, “it hasn’t been doing well for a while. It’s easy to forget that it’s even on.”

Ray’s show kicked off this year with the host making chicken with champagne and garlic with guest chef Emeril Lagasse — and dishing on topics like “new bras for the new year.”

On Friday, she’ll have “M3GAN” star Allison Williams on as a guest.

But insiders at the show scoffed at the industry buzz the show is getting the axe, telling Page Six, “This talk comes up every year because the show is renewed yearly. In fact, they’re out there renewing the show right now. There’s never a decision until later in the spring,” one said.

Another source added, “They wouldn’t announce renewal to the staff until maybe March. No one would even know about a renewal until then.”

A rep for the show responded: “We have not canceled the show.”

Meanwhile, daytime newbies Sherri Shepherd and Jennifer Hudson announced they’re both being renewed on Wednesday. Fox Television Stations renewed “Sherri” for “two years through the 2024-25 season.”

“I am so thrilled that ‘Sherri’ has been renewed… I launched this show with the mission to give daytime viewers a ‘good time,’ just like my theme song says,” Shepherd said in a press release. “I am so appreciative that Fox and Debmar-Mercury have partnered with me to continue bringing more laughter, joy and inspiration to my audience,” she continued.

Hudson’s show was renewed for a second season, and the EGOT winner is beaming.

“I am so grateful… This show is truly a team effort and I could not do it without the support of my family, our amazing staff and our incredible audience,” she wrote on Instagram.