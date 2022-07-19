NEWS
‘Quick recovery my good friend’ – Tinubu reacts as Osinbajo undergoes surgery
The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has reacted to Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo’s successful surgery.
Tinubu wished Osinbajo a speedy recovery.
Osinbajo had undergone a surgical procedure on his leg due to recurrent pain.
The pain is believed to have been sustained from injury while playing squash.
His spokesman, Laolu Akande, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday.
Reacting, Tinubu, who described Osinbajo as his “good friend” prayed for a quick and uncomplicated recovery from the surgery.
In a tweet, Tinubu wrote: “I wish my good friend @ProfOsinbajo a quick and uncomplicated recovery as he recuperates from his recent, successful surgery.
“May God Almighty grant him complete healing.”
NEWS
One-Million-Boys: Police to investigate Singer Portable
The Police Force Headquarters said it would investigate the indicting statement of Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, and take necessary legal action.
Okiola had, in a trending video, claimed to have formed the One-Million-Boys cultic group, terrorising some parts of Lagos State.
Force Public Relations Officer, Olumiyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure yesterday, said already, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has directed the Lagos state commissioner of police to investigate the indicting statement and take necessary legal action.
Adejobi said the action was premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out pillars and sponsors of cult groups, in order to decimate their activities and restore sanity to our society.
The statement reads: “Sequel to the trending video of one Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, where he claimed to haveº formed the One-Million Boys cult group terrorising some parts of Lagos state, the IGP has ordered the CP, Lagos, to investigate the indicting statement and take necessary legal action. This directive is premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out pillars and sponsors of cult groups, in order to decimate their activities and restore sanity to our society.”
NEWS
Atiku sends message to Peter Obi as he clocks 61
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, sent a birthday wish to the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
Atiku wished Obi many more years in good health and vitality.
In a tweet, the former Vice President described the former Anambra State governor as his good friend.
He tweeted: “On behalf of my family, I wish my good friend, presidential candidate of the LP, and former Governor of Anambra State, @PeterObi, a memorable 61st birthday celebration. I wish you many more years in good health and vitality. -AA”
The former Anambra State governor, who was born on July 19, 1961, will clock 61 years on Tuesday.
Obi was Atiku’s running mate during the 2019 presidential election.
However, the former governor dumped PDP for LP in 2022.
NEWS
TCN alerts Lekki residents as power supply sets to drop again
Power supply will drop by 50 megawatts tomorrow, Wednesday, July 20.
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in a statement on Monday, said the drop would be as a result of planned annual “preventive maintenance” on the line bay at Lekki Transmission Substation in Lagos.
During the maintenance period, about 50MW will be interrupted, affecting power supply to Lekki phase 1, Oniru, Elegushi, Waterfront, Igbo Efon and Twenty-first Century Estate in Lagos state.
“TCN regrets all inconvenience this might cause electricity consumers in the affected area,” the statement said.
The announcement came on the heels of a promise by the Nigerian electricity Regulatory Commission to deliver atleast 5000MW of electricity to Nigerians starting from July 1.
Checks showed that peak generation as of 3:24 PM on Monday was put at 3, 967MW, while the lowest generation was 3, 539MW, according to statistics from the Nigerian Electricity System Operator, NESO.
The NERC had responded to a widespread public clamour following consistent system collapsing of the power grid, over four incidents recorded so far this year.
According to the commission, all hands are on deck to ensure boost in power generation and supply to electricity consumers, adding that all stakeholders, including gas firms had signed binding contracts to the effect.
“Although there have been contracts in the past, they were not binding and the parties could decide not to honour them. But with the new agreement, we would make sure no party defaults once the contracts are signed. Whoever defaults will be held responsible and will be sanctioned”, NERC Chairman, Garba Sanusi had said during a media parley in Lagos.
Latest News
- One-Million-Boys: Police to investigate Singer Portable
- Sowore’s party, AAC nominates Caroline Danjuma as Akwa Ibom deputy governorship candidate
- Atiku sends message to Peter Obi as he clocks 61
- European stocks slip as relief rally falters
- TCN alerts Lekki residents as power supply sets to drop again
Trending
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Dow futures jump 300 points as a busy week of earnings kicks off
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Fuji House of Commotion actress, Sola Onayiga, is dead
-
POLITICS2 days ago
2023: Pastor Tunde Bakare states position on Muslim-Muslim ticket
-
NEWS2 days ago
Oyo Assembly impeaches deputy gov
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Jennifer Lopez’s 7 husbands and boyfriends before Alex Rodriguez
-
NEWS2 days ago
Zamfara gov suspends emir for turbaning bandit as Sarkin Fulani
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Crude oil price hits over $100 again
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Peter Obi congratulates Adeleke, justifies Labour Party’s performance