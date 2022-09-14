NEWS
Queen’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace as crowds gather
King Charles and members of the royal family have received the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace, after crowds lined the streets in heavy rain to mark its arrival in the British capital.
In a slow procession on Tuesday, the specially-lit hearse passed through London’s streets to allow tens of thousands of people to see the coffin passing by. Elizabeth died peacefully at the age of 96 on Thursday in her holiday home at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, plunging the nation into mourning for a monarch who had reigned for 70 years.
On Wednesday, the queen’s coffin will be taken on a gun carriage to Westminster Hall where a period of lying in state will begin until the funeral on Monday.
Members of the public will be allowed to pay respect and walk past the coffin for 24 hours a day until the morning of the funeral, which will be attended by dozens of world leaders, including US President Joe Biden. The invitation has not been extended to the leaders of Russia, Belarus and Myanmar, Barker reported.
Before reaching London, the coffin was flown from Scotland in a Royal Air Force plane after lying at rest in St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh overnight. About 33,000 people had filed past the coffin through the night in the Scottish capital to pay their respects.
Earlier on Tuesday, Charles visited Northern Ireland to lead mourning for the queen there. Political leaders in Belfast paid tribute to his mother’s efforts towards reconciliation between the divided communities of the British-run province and urged him to follow her example. He then returned to London as the coffin was flown south.
Lagos Assembly summons commissioner for shunning invitation
The Lagos State Assembly on Tuesday, summoned the State’s Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Kabiru Abdullahi for disrespecting the House by refusing to honour an invitation of a committee which has oversight functions over the ministry.
According to the release signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Eromosele Ebhomele, it reads, “The lawmakers had complained that Abdullahi disrespected the House of Assembly by refusing to honour an invitation of a committee of the House.
“They also prayed that the Committee on Waterfront Infrastructure of the House be mandated to carry out a holistic investigation of the Ministry since Abdullahi’s appointment while the House places the confirmation of commissioner’s appointment on hold.”
However, Obasa appealed to the committee and members of the House to reconsider their prayer just as he urged them to give the commissioner another opportunity to appear before the House.
In this regard, the Speaker directed the Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko, to write to the commissioner to appear with all necessary documents on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
“I have listened to your submissions and I want to appeal to the chairman and the committee and members to sheathe their swords while we give the commissioner another opportunity to appear before you on Thursday unfailingly. He should also appear with all necessary documents,” the Speaker appealed.
Moving the motion earlier, Muyiwa Jimoh complained that the commissioner had incessantly refused to honour invitations of the committee.
“It would be noted that it is this House that approved his appointment,” Jimoh said adding that the commissioner had refused to submit the mid-year budget report for review and appraisal.
“Currently, the Ministry has been invited but as I am talking, the commissioner has refused to honour the invitation.
“The House Committee on Waterfront Infrastructure be made to carry out a comprehensive investigation. The House should also place on hold the confirmation of his appointment pending when the investigation is concluded,” he moved.
Supporting him, another lawmaker, Bisi Yusuff, noted that the legislature is the most important arm of government in a democracy and, as such, must be respected.
In their contributions, Abiodun Tobun and Gbolahan Yishawu urged the House to allow a full-scale investigation into the commissioner’s activities in office for treating the House with levity. Their positions were supported by Adedamola Kasunmu, Sa’ad Olumo and Victor Akande.
Another lawmaker, Adewale Temitope, noted that the primary responsibility of the House, beyond representation, is oversight. He suggested that the commissioner be made to appear to defend why he would not honour previous invitations.
In a related development, the lawmakers read the Lagos State Electric Bill and the Office of the Public Defenders Amendment Bill for the first time. They also took the presentation of a report of the Victim Assistance and Witness Protection Bill.
Tukur Mamu: DSS details how bandits negotiator supported local, international terrorist organisations
The Department of State Services (DSS) has alleged that its preliminary investigation established the offences of a logistic supplier, aiding and abetting acts of terrorism against Tukur Mamu.
The DSS, in an affidavit in support of its ex-parte motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1617/2022 filed before Justice Nkeonye Maha of a Federal High Court, Abuja, also alleged that the investigation established Act of terrorism financing against Mamu, the former terrorists’ negotiator.
Justice Maha had on Tuesday granted the motion ex-parte moved by counsel for the DSS, Ahmed Magaji, seeking an order to detain Mamu for 60 days in the first instance, pending the conclusion of the investigation.
The motion was dated and filed on Sept. 12 by U.N. Dauda, a lawyer with the security outfit.
The DSS, in the application, had sought “an order enabling the State Security Service/applicant to detain the respondent (Mamu) for a period of Sixty (60) days in the first instance, pending the conclusion of investigations.”
Mamu is the sole respondent in the suit.
In the affidavit in support of the ex-parte motion deposed to by Hamza Pandogari, a legal officer with the DSS, he said it was necessary for Mamu to be detained for 60 days in the first instance, pending the conclusion of investigations of various acts of terrorism against him.
Pandogari alleged that Mamu, “the self-acclaimed Kaduna train negotiator exploited the opportunity to perpetrate, aid and abets as well as render support to both local and international terrorist organisations.
“That the respondent was intercepted by the Nigerian foreign partners at Cairo, Egypt, on 6th September 2022, while on his way to Saudi Arabia for a clandestine meeting with commanders and top leaders of terrorist organisations across the globe.
“That upon his interception and subsequent repatriation to Nigeria, a duly signed search warrant was executed in his residence and office at No. 4, Ali Ladan Street, Sabon Kawo GRA and No. 14, Mamona Road, Anguwan Sarki, Kaduna State and various exhibits and items to establish his complicity with terrorists were recovered.”
The agency listed some of the items recovered from Manu’s residence and office to include 151 dollars, 20 pounds sterling; 1, 530 Indian Rupees; one Saudi Riyald; 70 Dirham; one million, five hundred and six thousand naira; and 16 assorted foreign coins.
The DSS also alleged that two packs of pump action cartridges; 16 ATM (auto-mated machine) cards from both local and foreign banks; seven cheque books from different banks; six laptops; four tablets; 24 handsets and three international passports belonging to Mamu; one firearm licence; eight pieces of Nigerian Army uniforms; 16 pieces of Nigerian Naval uniforms, were among the 34 items recovered.
The DSS said the “preliminary Investigation so far established, amongst others, the offences of a logistic supplier, aiding and abetting acts of terrorism as well as terrorism financing against him.
“That the defendant (Mamu) has used the cover of his profession as a journalist to aid both local and international terrorist groups.
“That the action of the defendant has orchestrated the untimely death of security personnel in North Central and North East parts of Nigeria.
“That the defendant has discreetly given information to bandits and terrorists that escalated various acts of terrorism in Nigeria.
“That the investigation has assumed a wider dimension and sophistication requiring time and advanced expertise to conclude.
“That some of the suspects working with the defendant are at large and premature release of the defendant will jeopardise the ongoing investigation.
“That it is in the interest of justice and national security to grant this application.
“That the activities of the defendant and his associates at large constitute a potent threat to the unity and peaceful co-existence of Nigeria.”
Buhari returns to Abuja from Imo
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday evening, returned to Abuja from Imo State where he inaugurated several infrastructural projects completed by the Hope Uzodinma administration.
Buhari’s chopper arrived at the Villa premises at about 05:32 pm Tuesday.
Hours earlier, the President inaugurated the rebuilt state House of Assembly complex, the first phase of the Owerri-Okigwe Road and the Owerri-Orlu Road, according to the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba.
Tuesday’s visit comes about one year after he launched several projects and held a town hall meeting with Igbo leaders in Imo State.
The President arrived at the Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport at exactly 11 am on Tuesday and was received by Governor Uzodimma and other senior state government officials.
However, Buhari’s visit has not been free of controversies.
The Imo State Government and the state chapter of the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party, engaged in a heated verbal exchange over the projects to be inaugurated.
In a statement issued on Monday by its spokesperson, Collins Opurozor, the Imo State PDP alleged that Governor Uzodimma was luring Buhari to the state to inaugurate “uncompleted projects.”
It argued that the state assembly complex was built over three decades ago by the Sam Mbakwe administration and not Uzodinma, who had put the state “in a financial mess.”
“Our party, therefore, condemns the move to bring the President to Imo State to re-inauguration a 30-year-old repainted complex and the uncompleted Owerri-Okigwe Road. The President should not bow to self-serving pressures from Uzodimma to lend his exalted office for such a caricature,” the PDP said.
But the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media, Modestus Nwamkpa, argued that Uzodimma was building projects that the PDP-led past administrations abandoned for over 10 years.
