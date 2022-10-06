‘Queen of the House’ singer Jody Miller dead at 80

Country music singer Jody Miller died Thursday at age 80.

The Grammy Award-winning “Queen of the House” artist died seven years after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in Blanchard, Oklahoma, surrounded by her family.

News of the star’s passing was shared on daughter Robin Brook’s music Facebook page, Middle-Sister Music.

The post to the band’s page wrote, “Middle Sister is sorry to announce the passing of Jody Miller this morning, music icon and mother of Robin Brooks.

“Please remember the family as they deal with this great loss.”

The country-pop singer also released hits such as “Let’s All Go Down to the River” and “Home of the Brave,” but skyrocketed to stardom after “Queen of the House” was released as a response to Roger Miller’s smash “King of the Road.”

An Arizona native, Miller — born Myrna Joy Miller — later relocated to Blanchard and became Oklahoma’s first Grammy Award-winning artist in 1966.

She was tapped in 1965 by Capitol Records, which jumpstarted the career that took her to many heights, including performing at President George H.W. Bush’s 1988 inaugural ball. She later had a career as a Christian music singer and was inducted into the Country Gospel Music Association’s Hall of Fame in 1999.

The “Baby I’m Yours” singer married horse trainer and breeder Monty Brooks in 1962, who died in 2014.