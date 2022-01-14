NEWS
Queen Elizabeth strips Prince Andrew of royal titles over sexual offence saga
Queen Elizabeth has stripped Prince Andrew, her second son, of his military and royal titles amid a sexual assault case involving him.
The Buckingham Palace announced this in a statement approved by the Queen on Thursday.
The Queen said Andrew will no longer use the title “His Royal Highness” in any official capacity until the case comes to an end.
According to her, the Duke of York will defend the sexual assault case against him as a “private citizen.”
It reads, “With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen.
“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”
It comes after a federal judge in New York denied Andrew’s motion to drop the civil case against him by Virginia Guiffre.
Giuffre had accused the prince of sexually assaulting her in New York when she was 17 in 2001.
The 38-year-old woman had also alleged that Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew’s friend, set her up for the sexual encounter.
In the lawsuit, Giuffre further alleged that the Duke of York had sex with her without her consent, even though he was aware of her age at the time.
Andrew has denied the sexual assault allegations against him on several occasions.
In an interview with the BBC in 2019, he said he had no recollection of ever meeting Guiffre.
“It didn’t happen, I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever,” he had said.
NEWS
Microsoft launches fresh investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Bill Gates
Microsoft announced on Thursday January 13, that it has hired a law firm to review how the company handled sexual harassment allegations against some of its top executives including founder Bill Gates.
According to Mail Online, the review will be conducted by Washington, D.C.-based Arent Fox LLP, which the board of directors selected because it has experience in dealing with sexual harassment allegations and has not conducted much work with the company in the past.
After the law firm’s findings go public, Microsoft will release a report detailing its sexual harassment investigations and if any, actions were taken as a result.
The company was hit with sexual harassment allegations against Gates going back to 2000. He stepped down from the company amid an investigation into one of his relationships with a former employee in 2020, and on May 3, 2021, he announced his divorce to his longtime wife, Melinda French Gates.
A few weeks later, The New York Times published an expose detailing how Gates sexually harassed several of his employees and remained a loyal friend to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein three years after he was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor.
‘Our culture remains our number one priority and the entire board appreciates the critical importance of a safe and inclusive environment for all Microsoft employees,’ Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella said in a statement.
‘We’re committed not just to reviewing the report but learning from the assessment so we can continue to improve the experiences of our employees,’ she continued.
‘I embrace this comprehensive review as an opportunity to continue to get better.’
The move to hire an independent firm to review the company’s investigations comes after activist shareholders demanded greater disclosure of the company’s handling of sexual harassment issues.
A resolution seeking greater transparency passed in November with support from almost 78 percent of the shareholders in November, The New York Times reported.
As part of the review, Arent Fox is expected to submit its findings to Microsoft senior management and board members with recommendations on how to improve the culture at the company, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The company would then share a summary of the findings with the public in the spring, which would lead to a public release of Microsoft’s transparency report detailing the effectiveness of the company’s workplace policies related to sexual harassment and gender discrimination.
The report will include data on the number of sexual harassment cases Microsoft has investigated, and what the results of those investigations were, and is expected to summarize the results of investigations into Gates and other senior leaders.
In a statement, Microsoft executives said the report ‘will assess the steps that have been taken to hold employees, including executives, accountable for sexual harassment or gender discrimination.’
The firm will also compare Microsoft’s sexual harassment and gender discrimination policies against the best practices that have been adopted by other companies.
Founder Bill Gates has been accused of soliciting at least two employees while he was running the tech giant, according to The Times. In one of the incidents, in 2007, it was reported that Gates sat through a presentation by a Microsoft employee then promptly emailed her asking for a date. He reportedly wrote: ‘If this makes you uncomfortable, pretend it never happened.’
NEWS
Ukraine reports massive cyber attack on government websites
Kyiv on Friday reported a massive cyber attack on key government websites as tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine escalate following several rounds of unsuccessful talks.
The education ministry said on Facebook that its website was down due to a “global (cyber) attack” that had taken place overnight.
Other websites that were down included that of the cabinet and the foreign and emergencies ministries.
No-one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
The foreign ministry website temporarily displayed a message in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish that appeared to suggest the attack was in response to Ukraine’s pro-Western stance.
“Ukrainians! All of your personal data .. have been deleted and are impossible to restore. All information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worst.”
“This is for your past, present and future. For Volyn, OUN, UPA, Galitsia, Polesye and for historical lands,” it said, referring to ultra-nationalist organisations and regions of Ukraine.
The education ministry said that authorities — including the SBU security service and cyberpolice — were working to address the issue.
The attack comes as tensions between Russia and the West soar over Ukraine, a strategic ex-Soviet country.
The West has accused Russia of deploying tanks, artillery and about 100,000 soldiers on Ukraine’s war-torn eastern border in recent weeks, in what NATO says is preparation for an invasion. Moscow says it has no plans to invade Ukraine.
This week the United States and its NATO allies held talks with Russia in an attempt to ease tensions, but all three rounds of negotiations — in Geneva, Brussels and Vienna — proved unsuccessful.
On Thursday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow saw no reason to hold a new round of security talks with the West following a lack of progress.
AFP
NEWS
No plan to suspend Umrah despite new COVID-19 wave – S/Arabia
The Saudi Arabia government has dismissed rumours regarding suspension of Umrah due to increase in COVID-19.
A source in the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah told Haramain Sharifain that it has no plans to suspend Umrah.
It called on visitors and pilgrims to adhere to the precautionary measures decided by the competent authorities.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques recently reintroduced Physical and Social Distancing in the Two Holy Mosques after a rise in COVID-19 cases was noted.
“We call on every pilgrim and visitor to adhere to physical distancing and wearing of masks at all times as this will ensure your safety and the safety of others,” the Imam of the Grand Mosque Sheikh Yasir Al Dossary announced before commencing the afternoon prayers on Thursday.
Saudi Arabia announced two deaths from COVID-19 and 5,499 new infections on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 1,565 were recorded in Riyadh, 877 in Jeddah, 474 in Makkah, 239 in Madinah, 198 in Dammam, 137 in Taif, 110 in Qatif, 103 in Al-Khobar, 102 in Hofuf, and 100 in Khulais. Several other cities recorded less than one hundred new cases each.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 555,035 after 2,978 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 8,901 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far. Over 53.3 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque increased its preparedness to welcome visitors in the coming period through updating electrical, mechanical and electronic elements. (Haramain Sharifain/Arab News).
