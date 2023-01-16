PVC: Declare public holidays – Ohanaeze tells Southeast Governors

Worried by the low collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards, PVCs, in the South-East, apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has urged the South-East governors to declare public holidays.

The call was contained in a statement made by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

He said stringent strategies should be put in place to compel Igbos to collect their PVCs.

Isiguzoro said, “The Southeast Governors should arrange mobilisation strategies and awareness campaigns through party leaders at the ward levels and elected or appointed councillors before the expiration date of 29th January, 2023.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo urges the South-East Governors to put up strict regulations in place to ensure that all Igbo parents must present their PVCs before registering their children in schools and all workers should not earn their salaries without showing their PVCs.

“We call on State Governors to declare work-free days and public holidays for civil and public servants to go and collect their PVCs.”

He added that traders must also be made to show their PVCs before gaining access to markets.

He advised that, “Ndigbo should not allow this opportunity to pass by without doing the needful.

“This is a wake-up call to all eligible Igbo voters across the country to rise and pick up their PVCs wherever they are.

“We are collaborating with the Governors to make sure that uncollected PVCs get to the owners before the elections and we are ready to take extra measures through special arrangements to ensure that PVCs are shared to all eligible voters across the 95 LGAs of the South-East.”