Putin, Zelenskyy vow victory in New Year speeches

Presidents of warring Ukraine and Russia have promised victory for their respective nations in their New Year speeches, talking about gratitude, pain and duty.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin, breaking with tradition by delivering the New Year message flanked by troops rather than the Kremlin’s walls, talked sternly and combatively about 2022 as the year that “clearly separated courage and heroism from betrayal and cowardice”.

While trying to rally support among Russians amid embarrassing battlefield setbacks and growing internal criticism of his military strategy, Putin thanked Russian troops, but he also demanded more from them.

“The main thing is the fate of Russia,” Putin, dressed in a dark suit and tie, said. “Defence of the fatherland is our sacred duty to our ancestors and descendants. Moral, historical righteousness is on our side.”

Reiterating that the West is supposedly intent on “destroying Russia” by using Kyiv, Putin said he will never allow that. He signalled once again, that the war, albeit hard, will continue.

On his part, Volodymyr Zelenskyy filled his emotional 17-minute New Year message with footage of Russia’s attacks on his country and words of pride for Ukrainians withstanding attacks, darkness and cold.

“We were told: you have no other option but to surrender. We say: we have no other option than to win,” said Zelenskyy, dressed in his trademark khaki outfit and standing in darkness with the Ukrainian flag fluttering behind.

“We fight as one team – the whole country, all our regions. I admire you all.”