Putin speaks in Moscow’s Red Square at Victory Day parade

Vladimir Putin has addressed his country’s Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square, claiming that Russia wants peace while accusing the ‘western elite’ of waging a real war against his forces in Ukraine.

His speech, watched by hundreds of uniformed soldiers, military officials and leaders of former Soviet nations, came just hours after another barrage of cruise missiles hit several sites across the border to the west.

‘Today civilisation is once again at a decisive turning point. A real war has been unleashed against our Motherland,’ he said in a reference to his ongoing invasion that the Kremlin portrays as being a proxy conflict with the West.

He welcomed soldiers fighting in Ukraine who were present at the parade, and framed his on-going illegal invasion of as being akin to the Soviet fight against Nazi Germany in the Second World War, which came to an end 78 years ago – a false narrative that has resonated at home.

‘To Russia! To our brave armed forces! To Victory!’ Putin concluded the speech.

In a major coup for the Kremlin, at least six post-Soviet leaders including the prime minister of Armenia and the president of Kazakhstan travelled to attend the military parade that fetes the Soviet victory in 1945.

Pictures from Moscow on Tuesday morning showed Putin arriving and shaking hands with military officials after hundreds of uniformed soldiers were seen preparing ahead of the parade, marching in units through Red Square.

Dozens of military vehicles – including tanks, armoured personnel carriers, trucks and intercontinental ballistic missile launchers – also rolled through the city.

State television showed Putin positioned next to World War II veterans on Red Square where thousands of Russian army personnel in ceremonial uniform gathered to march to the accompaniment of a military brass band.

In a 10-minute speech on Red Square, Putin repeated familiar messages he has delivered many times in the nearly 15 months of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

‘We have repulsed international terrorism, we will protect the inhabitants of Donbas, we will ensure our security,’ Putin said.

He claimed ‘Western globalist elites’ were sowing Russophobia and aggressive nationalism, while the Ukrainian people had become ‘hostages to a state coup’ and to the ambitions of the West.

He did not address the challenges facing Russia as its forces prepare for an expected major counter-offensive by Ukraine, or outline any path to victory.

Putin claims his so-called ‘special military operation’ is an effort to bring about the ‘denazification’ of a belligerent imperial power backed by the west, a narrative that has been refuted by Kyiv and its allies – who say the invasion is an imperialistic land grab by Russia with the goal of eradicating a sovereign nation.

The parade also comes after 14 months of fighting in Ukraine, Russia has little to show for its military campaign.

Putin’s troops have failed to take control of the eastern town of Bakhmut, his military leadership is riven by conflict and Kyiv is again preparing to go on the offensive.

The Kremlin has, however, said that the Red Square parade – which is essential to Putin’s legitimacy – will take place.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that ‘all necessary measures’ were being taken to ensure the safety of the leaders.