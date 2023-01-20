Pump price increase: Fuel scarcity persists in Kaduna as motorists hike transport fare

Following the increase in the pump price of fuel from N179/per litre to N194/litre, fuel scarcity has persisted in Kaduna and its metropolis.

Several filling stations which have adjusted their pump price are locked as they do not have petrol to sell.

Although some independent marketers increased their pump price to between N200 and N300 per litre, motorists, tricycles and commercial bus drivers have continued to patronise them.

A motorist, Mr Samuel Moses, said increasing pump price is never a problem, but to make the product available to buyers is often an unfulfilled task.

A taxi driver who claimed he had been at the Oando filling station for over six hours explained that most filling station managers are always in the habit of diverting fuel and selling in the black market.

“We learnt there is fuel here. But when we came, they sold to seven persons and told us that fuel is finished,” he explained.

Chairman of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, MOMAN, Olumide Adeosun, had earlier called for gradual deregulation of the sector, adding that it feared the current supply framework could not guarantee steady and consistent supplies to the country given the current state of government finances and unpredictable international supply shortages.

It, therefore, called for gradual price deregulation with targeted palliatives like transport and agricultural subsidies to the public to ease the implementation.