PSG unveil Messi today [Behind the scene photos]

Paris Saint Germain will formally introduce its new megastar signing Lionel Messi today.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on PSG TV from 10:00 CET, which is 9 a.m UK time.

A press conference will follow at 11:00CET, according to a short announcement on PSG website.

Messi signed a two-year deal with PSG on Tuesday, said to be the biggest contract in football history.

“I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain,” he said in a statement on the club’s website.

“Everything about the club matches my football ambitions,” Messi, who was given a hero’s welcome by the PSG fans when he arrived in the French capital on Tuesday, added.

“I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here.

“I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.”

Messi, who was a free agent after his shock departure from boyhood club Barcelona last week, landed at Le Bourget airport to the north of Paris on Tuesday afternoon.

He was given a rousing welcome by fans who had been expecting him since Sunday.