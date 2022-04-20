SPORTS
PSG to offload three senior players this summer
PSG are preparing to offload three senior players this summer.
According to 90 Min via L’Equipe, the three players are Angel di Maria, Leandro Paredes and Mauro Icardi.
PSG are planning a major squad reshuffle at the end of another disappointing campaign.
Apart from Lionel Messi, the three Argentine players have been told that they would be allowed to leave the Parisians at the end of the season.
Angel di Maria is in the final few months of his contract with PSG and is not going to be offered a new deal.
The former Real Madrid star has been a vital part of the PSG squad since joining Mauricio Pochettino’s side from Manchester United, but however, he has seen chances dry up since the arrival of Messi in Paris last summer.
Paredes and Icardi, meanwhile, will also be put up for sale at the end of the season.
SPORTS
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez share photo of baby girl after tragedy
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have shared the first photo of their baby girl.
In a post on Instagram, Ronaldo can be seen holding his new daughter and smiling with his four other children and long-term partner Rodriguez. “Home sweet home,” he wrote. “Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us.
“We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”
The couple had said their newborn daughter was giving the two “strength” following the tragic death of his baby boy. The two, who were born on 18 April, were the fifth and sixth children of the Manchester United forward and followed Rodriguez giving birth to Alana Martina, on 12 November 2017.
Ronaldo became a father for the first time in June 2010 to his son, Cristiano Jr. and then became father to twins, daughter Eva and son Mateo, born in June 2017 in the United States via surrogacy.
The Portuguese superstar and his partner penned a joint statement that was posted on social media on Monday evening: “It is with our deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our baby boy. It’s the greatest pain any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.
“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”
The news comes just weeks after Georgina had posted a touching tribute to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as they eagerly awaited their new arrivals. “Every day by your side is happy and special,” she said on Instagram. “We love you indefinitely. Thank you so much to the best dad in the world.”
Tributes have poured in following the devastating news. United responded to the 37-year-old’s social media post by saying: “Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”
Marcus Rashford has also led the response from his Man Utd team-mates in sending messages of support. The forward said: “Thoughts are with you and Georgina brother. I’m so sorry.” David de Gea also posted a heart in response to Ronaldo’s post.
Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro has also addressed the tragedy, referencing their father, who passed away in 2005. She wrote an open letter that read: “I love you and my heart is with you over there. May God take care of you and strengthen your path more and more. Our angel is already on father’s lap. And our little girl is there firm and strong and full of health and is going to show us with every day that only love matters.”
SPORTS
Manchester United to hand Erik ten Hag £200m for transfers ahead of mass summer exodus
Erik ten Hag is set to get £200m to spend on signings at Manchester United this summer, while up to 12 players could be leaving.
The Red Devils officially announced that the Dutchman will be their new manager at the end of the season as he leaves Ajax signing a three-year deal, with an option of a fourth, at Old Trafford.
Manchester United agreed a £2.5m compensation package with Ajax for Erik ten Hag and his assistant Mitchell van der Gaag.
Manchester United’s players have been told of Erik ten Hag’s imminent appointment as their new boss as the restructure ahead of his arrival gets underway.
There will be several players heading out the exit door in the upcoming transfer window as Mirror Football can exclusively reveal there will be a major exodus at United with up to as many as 12 players leaving Old Trafford.
Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata and Lee Grant are all set to leave as free agents while at least six other players including Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Alex Telles, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford – could join them to allow Ten Hag to begin his overhaul with Ralf Rangnick suggesting there will be as many as ten new arrivals..
Ten Hag will have a £200million budget to operate with this summer with Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Darwin Nunez, Ruben Neves, Jurrien Timber and Antony among his targets
SPORTS
Chelsea takeover: Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams join Sir Martin Broughton consortium
Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams are committing millions of pounds to one of the bids vying to become the new owners of Chelsea.
Sky News revealed the full line-up of investors backing the takeover offer for the club being spearheaded by Sir Martin Broughton, the former Liverpool and British Airways chairman – the most prominent of whom are the seven-times Formula 1 world champion and the former women’s world tennis No 1.
Sources close to the group said that Hamilton and Williams – the highest-profile members of any of the three remaining consortia – had pledged an estimated £10m each to the bid.
Both Hamilton, who will compete for Mercedes at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola this weekend – live on Sky Sports – and Williams, who has won 23 Grand Slams including seven Wimbledon titles, have become established investors in their own right in recent years.
Serena Ventures, the tennis star’s venture capital fund, this week announced an investment in Opensponsorship, a British-based sports technology start-up, while Hamilton has backed a range of early-stage companies such as Zapp, the London-based rapid grocery delivery app.
Their involvement in the Chelsea auction is unexpected – not least because Hamilton is an Arsenal fan.
Hamilton and Williams have, however, been in talks with the group spearheaded by Broughton for several weeks.
It was unclear on Thursday morning which corporate entities would be used by the pair to invest in the Blues.
The consortium is uniquely British-led among the trio of shortlisted bidders and features another UK sporting icon in the form of Sebastian Coe among its backers.
A source close to the group said the addition of Hamilton and Williams was a serious investment decision because of their experience at building global sports brands.
They also pointed out that the involvement of the pair was not the first time famous athletes had backed a Premier League club – NBA star LeBron James has been a small shareholder in Liverpool for more than a decade.
Under the consortium’s plans, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), the holding company headed by American private equity billionaires Josh Harris and Dave Blitzer, would hold a controlling stake in Chelsea – although they will need to divest their minority shareholding in Crystal Palace prior to completing a deal.
Their involvement with the ownership and running of Crystal Palace since 2015 is also a distinctive factor among the remaining bidders for Chelsea.
The Broughton-led group’s other investors include: Canada’s Rogers family, which holds a big interest in the media and telecoms company Rogers Communications; John Arnold, who chaired the Houston 2026 FIFA World Cup bid committee; and Taiwan’s Tsai family, which owns the Taipei Fubon Braves and Fubon Guardians baseball teams.
As Sky News reported on Monday, Alejandro Santo Domingo, an heir to one of the world’s biggest brewing fortunes and an investor in several North American sports franchises, is also investing in the bid.
Sources close to the offer led by Broughton said the diversity of its roster of global investors was among the factors that had persuaded Hamilton and Williams to become involved.
One insider suggested that Hamilton was likely to play a formal role in Chelsea’s future efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion if the bid is successful.
He and Williams have been advocates in their respective sports and beyond in promoting equality, lending their names to numerous anti-discrimination initiatives.
That issue was thrown into sharp focus earlier in the Chelsea sale process when one of the bidders – a consortium headed by the Chicago Cubs-owning Ricketts family – was forced to distance itself from historical Islamophobic remarks.
Broughton’s consortium is said to believe that it is best-placed of the remaining consortia to navigate the complexities of owning Chelsea, including the prospective redevelopment of its Stamford Bridge home.
Latest News
- Jonathan’s supporters protest in Abuja, ask him to declare for presidential race (PHOTOS)
- Piers Morgan and Caitlyn Jenner in social media spat over Donald Trump interview
- 2023: INEC proposes one million staff for elections
- Blac Chyna cries in court over ‘revenge porn’ pics Rob Kardashian once posted
- European markets trade lower after Fed’s Powell signals a rate hike next month
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Aisha Buhari invites presidential aspirants to dinner, warns them against coming with their phones
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
External reserves return to growth path, gain $243.83m
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Manchester United appoint Erik ten Hag as manager
-
BUSINESS6 hours ago
European markets trade lower after Fed’s Powell signals a rate hike next month
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari meets Service Chiefs, Ministers
-
SPORTS1 day ago
EPL: Why Arsenal defeated Chelsea -Tuchel
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Jada Pinkett Smith says her family is ‘focusing on deep healing’ after husband Will’s infamous Chris Rock slap
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Kissing mistakes you should always avoid