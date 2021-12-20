PSG send clear message to Kylian Mbappe as Real Madrid transfer speculation intensifies

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has sent a clear message to star striker Kylian Mbappe on the club’s stance on his future.

Mbappe has recently hinted at a move to Real Madrid and his most recent interview suggested that he is open to a move away from Paris, where he is out of contract this summer.

Real Madrid lodged a world record bid – which Sky Sports reported to be in excess of €220million – which received no response from the Ligue 1 club in the closing hours of the summer transfer window.

That led to PSG sporting director Leonardo calling for Real Madrid to be punished by the authorities over their pursuit of the player.

Now, the Brazilian has admitted that the club “want him to stay for his whole life” but confessed that they must “respect his position” – hinting that it is a losing battle.

Mbappe will theoretically be available to speak to other clubs from 1 January – while PSG are due to play Madrid in the Round of 16 of the Champions League the following month.

Leonardo told an interview with Le JDD and Europe1, which will be aired on Sunday night: “If Mbappe decides to stay, he will stay because it is our wish.

“It is a complicated situation because we would like him to stay his whole life and we have to respect his position.

“I think there are still good opportunities to renew his contract. I believe in that.”