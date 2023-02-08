PSG president, Al-Khelaifi picks Liverpool star as Messi’s replacement

Paris Saint-Germain president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi has picked Liverpool legend, Mohamed Salah as Lionel Messi’s replacement at the French champions.

The Egyptian football icon will partner Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in PSG’s attack, according to El Nacional

Messi’s current deal expired at the end of the current season and nothing has been finalised on a new contract.

The Argentine is looking at some jaw-dropping offers from Saudi Arabia and Major League Soccer and could be on his way out of PSG.

The PSG President for this reason is said to have identified the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finalist as a potential replacement for the football king.

Salah has scored 17 goals and has provided seven assists in 31 games across competitions for the Red this season despite Jurgen Klopp’s side struggles.

The Egyptian forward, who moved to Anfield in 2017, has scored 173 goals in 285 games and provided 70 assists for the Reds, helping them win the Champions League and the Premier League.