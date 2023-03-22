“PSG Not A Team”: Bayern Munich Legend Philipp Lahm Lambasts Lionel Messi’s Club

Paris Saint-Germain unarguably remains one of the most attractive teams in the world. But, despite having the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Sergio Ramos, etc. in the roster, PSG find themselves out of the UEFA Champions League, the biggest club competition in the world. The Parisiens suffered a 4-1 aggregate defeat at the hands of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich to return empty-handed once again. Giving his honest verdict on PSG, Bayern legend Philipp Lahm said that the Messi and Mbappe starring club is ‘not a team’.

In his column for The Guardian, Lahm lambasted PSG, suggesting they haven’t yet figured out the secret to clicking as a team.

“PSG is not a team. The case of Kylian Mbappe is a story in itself. He undoubtedly has the qualities of a world-class player and dominates the National Championship. But his talent is not integrated with the rest team.”

“In Munich, he just waited for the ball to get to his feet. I can’t imagine how Mbappe’s career can take on another dimension in Paris.”

“PSG have the two players who rocked the planet in the World Cup final three months ago. Messi and Mbappe, plus Neymar, the best Brazilian of the last decade. Plus also Ramos, the former captain of Real Madrid and four-time winner of the Champions League, to which we must add two reigning European champions (Donnarumma and Verratti), but in the two duels against Bayern, nothing extraordinary happened.”

After PSG’s Champions League exit, even Mbappe had admitted that his team played to its ‘limit’ against Bayern Munich, which is a team built to go all the way in the tournament.

While Messi’s contract is up in the summer, the likelihood of Mbappe leaving the club for a possible switch to Real Madrid is also high.