PSC promotes Magu to AIG ahead of retirement
The Police Service Commission (PSC) may have concluded plans to promote a former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, to Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG).
Magu, a Commissioner of Police, has tendered his pre-retirement notice and will officially retire from the force on May 5.
It was gathered on Monday that the PSC Standing Committee has recommended him for elevation to AIG, a development that may set the commission on a collision course with the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN).
The decision to promote Magu, the most senior Commissioner of Police, followed the recommendation of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.
Magu’s ordeal began in July 2020 when he was suspended from office as acting EFCC chairman by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), over Malami’s allegations against him and he consequently appeared before a presidential panel headed by retired Justice Ayo Salami set up to probe him for alleged graft and insubordination.
The PSC had last July declined to promote Magu during the promotion of 24 CPs and other officers.
“The commission declined the promotion of Magu pending clearance from the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and the Office of the Inspector- General of Police,” the commission spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, had said in a statement.
The commissioner representing the media in the PSC, Mr Austin Braimoh, had also said the ex-EFCC boss may not get his retirement benefits until he is cleared of the allegations levelled against him by the AGF.
But speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior official said there was no pending disciplinary case against Magu before the commission.
The source said, “Though the government set up a panel, they didn’t even inform the commission. And Magu has been the most senior commissioner of police for a very long time and we have been stepping down his promotion. The AGF should have written to the commission about the case against him.
“The IG has been sending his name for promotion, so why shouldn’t we promote him? Already, the standing committee of the commission has already recommended him for promotion to AIG. Though he is about to retire from service, he can still be promoted after retirement.”
When asked about the planned promotion, Braimoh said he was not aware of the latest decision regarding Magu’s elevation but confirmed that there was no indictment against the CP.
He stated, “I’m not aware that Magu has been recommended for promotion but the fact is that there is nothing before the commission indicting Magu. He is still a policeman and he is in the force receiving his salary. There is no report to the commission that this man is indicted or that he has a case or pending disciplinary matter.
“I have not seen a report that he is undergoing investigation. For any police officer that has a pending disciplinary matter; the police authorities will never send his name or recommend him for promotion. So, once a recommendation comes from the IG for promotion, it means that the officer has no pending disciplinary matter.
“So, if there is a recommendation from the IG, there is no reason we should deny him promotion; he can take us to court. If he is due and there is a recommendation, it means there is no PDM, we will promote him.”
ASUU strike: Tight security presence at UNILAG gate as students plan protest
There was a team of security officials, including men of the Nigeria Police Force, at the main gate of the University of Lagos, Akoka, following a planned protest by a group of students over the lingering strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.
Student groups had earlier declared mass protests across the country for Tuesday. The locations announced in some of the fliers obtained by our correspondent were, the University of Ibadan main gate, UNILAG main gate, and in some places in Edo State.
As of this morning, a tight security presence was sighted at the main gate of UNILAG. Pictures also showed that some students had gathered at the main gate of UI, under the aegis of “Fund Education Coalition”, with their banner bearing captions like “we say no to commercialisation of education”, “every one of us must rise to defend education”, “we stand with ASUU revitalisation demand”.
The strike action of the lecturers which is entering its fourth month has left public universities shut since its inception following the lecture’s demands, which the Federal Government had, allegedly, not met.
One of the students at the scene, identified simply as Tolu, confirmed the development at UNILAG to The PUNCH.
One of the students at the UI convergence point for the protest, who made comments to our correspondent, Solomon Emiola, said, “we are converging now”.
ASUU had accused the government of poor commitment to the payment of academic earned allowance; the continued use of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System and refusal to adopt the Universities Transparency and Accountability Solution, among others.
Pope says he wants to meet Putin in Moscow
Pope Francis said in an interview published Tuesday that he requested a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine, while comparing the scale of the bloodshed to Rwanda’s genocide.
The pontiff told Italy’s Corriere Della Sera newspaper that he had sent a message to Putin around 20 days into the conflict saying that “I was willing to go to Moscow”.
“We have not yet received a response and we are still insisting, though I fear that Putin cannot, and does not, want to have this meeting at this time,” Francis said.
“But how is it possible to not stop such brutality? Twenty-five years ago, we lived through the same thing with Rwanda,” he said.
About 800,000 people were killed between April and July 1994 as the extremist Hutu regime tried to wipe out Rwanda’s Tutsi minority, in one of the 20th century’s biggest massacres.
The pope has repeatedly called for peace in Ukraine and denounced a “cruel and senseless war” without mentioning Putin or Moscow by name.
“I’m not going to Kyiv for now. I feel I shouldn’t go. I have to go to Moscow first, I have to meet Putin first,” he said.
Francis also said Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, a close Putin ally, “cannot become Putin’s altar boy”.
Dialogue with the Orthodox Church, which separated from the Catholic Church in 1054, is a priority of Francis’s pontificate.
But since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the pope’s calls for peace have contrasted with Kirill’s defence of Putin’s fight against Russia’s “external and internal enemies”.
Knee pain
In the interview, the pope also addressed the pain in his knee that has forced him to cancel various public engagements in recent months.
“I have a torn ligament, I will undergo an intervention with infiltration, and we’ll see,” he said.
The Vatican would not say what the pontiff was being injected with or when, but a source told AFP the ligament problem was linked to chronic arthritis in his right knee.
Infiltration can involve injecting drugs directly into inflamed or damaged joints and has an immediate effect.
“I’ve been like this for a while, I can’t walk,” Francis told Corriere della Sera.
“Once upon a time, popes were carried on gestatorial chairs,” he said, referring to the ancient shoulder-carried ceremonial throne on which popes were borne aloft until 1978.
He appeared to rule out reviving the throne.
“A bit of pain, of humility, is necessary,” he said.
Francis told a newspaper in Argentina in April he was treating the torn ligament by putting ice on it and taking some painkillers.
EFCC quizzes Malami’s aides over ‘sale’ of presidential pardon
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has quizzed some senior officials of the Ministry of Justice over suspicion of corruption in the compilation of presidential pardon list.
President Muhammadu Buhari controversially pardoned Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame, two former governors currently serving jail terms for corruption, after getting the nod of the Council of State on April 15.
The council is made up of the president, vice-president, former heads of state, former chief justices, senate president, speaker, governors and the attorney-general of the federation (AGF).
Based on the recommendation of the presidential prerogative of mercy committee, Buhari submitted names of 162 persons to the council for advice.
All — except Francis Atuche, former Managing Director of Bank PHB, and two others — were approved.
There has been widespread criticism of the pardon and the full list of those pardoned is still being kept under wraps, although it was learnt that many convicted coup plotters made it.
Dariye and Nyame are yet to be released from prison weeks after the pardon, reportedly because of bureaucratic bottlenecks.
Sources at the ministry of justice informed TheCable that several aides of Abubakar Malami, the AGF, who were responsible for the processing of the list are currently being investigated by the anti-graft agency.
“Of particular surprise is the inclusion of Atuche on the list that was submitted to the Council of State,” an official of the ministry said.
“There are several names that raised suspicion and the EFCC had to be called in to investigate what went down.”
Atuche was in June 2021 convicted of N25.7 billion fraud and sentenced to 12 years imprisonment to run concurrently for six years.
When the name was presented to the council, it was rejected, supposedly because he had just been convicted and was yet to serve one full year.
Dariye and Nyame were both jailed in 2018.
“Mrs Leticia Ayoola-Daniels, director of the administration of criminal justice and reforms department under the justice ministry, is also being quizzed by the EFCC,” the source said.
It was gathered that those invited have been subjected to lie detector tests and many of them failed.
Some of those quizzed attributed their failure to pass the test to “high blood pressure.
There is yet no scientific proof linking blood pressure to effectiveness of lie detector test.
