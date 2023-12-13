PSC disowns publication with fictitious 2023 Police Special List

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has disowned a fictitious publication titled “2023 Police Special List,” which it said has been trending on social media.

The Head of Press and Public Relations at the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement, on Wednesday, said the publication for all intents and purposes is obviously planted to confuse and further defraud Nigerian youths who must have genuinely applied for consideration for recruitment into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force.

Ani warned that only the Police Recruitment Board, comprising representatives from all the stakeholders in the Police Sector is the sole authority managing the ongoing recruitment exercise.

The statement said, ”the Board under the leadership of the Police Service Commission has as members representatives from the Nigeria Police Force; Ministry of Police Affairs; the Federal Character Commission; the Police Trust Fund and Police Colleges.

”The Board will soon announce a detailed programme for the concluding part of the recruitment exercise which will include dates for physical and document screening of candidates; computer-based tests to be conducted by a reputable government examination body and medical tests.

“The board is desirous of giving the nation a new face of exciting Police Constables that will drive the federal government’s policy on effective and efficient internal security architecture.

“Nigerians are advised to discountenance the fictitious list and wait for the official announcement of the next stages of the recruitment exercise”.

Meanwhile, security agencies have been directed to fish out the fraudsters perpetuating the Police Special List scam for prosecution.