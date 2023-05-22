Protesters Storm Presidential Election Petition Tribunal In Abuja, Demand Justice In Ruling On Tinubu’s Victory

Hundreds of protesters have stormed the Court of Appeal Premises in Abuja, where the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal is sitting.

The protesting Nigerians who displayed placards with various inscriptions are demanding justice and the ‘return of their mandate stolen during the February 25 presidential election’.

Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election but his victory is being challenged at the tribunal by some parties and their candidates.

Some of the inscriptions read: “INEC let Nigeria win,” “Nigerians not for sale. #We fight for justice,” “A fraudulent election cannot produce a credible leader,” “President Muhammadu Buhari. #Keep Your promise,” “#Occupy INEC now,” “We stand for justice. We fight for a New Nigeria,” and “Buhari Mr Integrity Sack Mahmood Now.”

The protesters who were said to be under the platform of #Free Nigeria Movement reportedly chanted slogans advocating for justice and transparency in the legal process at the tribunal.

The convener of the group, Dr Moses Paul, had while addressing the supporters, claimed that the group does not support any political party but stands in solidarity with the people of Nigeria in defence of justice and good governance.

He said, “We are standing here and decisions are being made right now inside the Appeal Court, we are demanding for the right thing to be done.

“Any judge that decides to collect money or decides not to follow the constitution of Nigeria, any judge that decides to do the wrong thing so that Nigeria can go down, e no go better for una!

“The entire Africa and the world is waiting for us to show dignity, honestly, direction and leadership because until Nigeria takes its seat in the comity of nations, Africa is going nowhere, we cannot watch our nation degrade to nothing when the world is watching and waiting for us.”

Meanwhile, a Twitter user, @MuchTalksBlog1 shared the pictures of the protesting Nigerians with an accompanying message that reads:

“Nigerians in numbers at the Court of Appeal Premises in Abuja this Monday morning demanding justice and the return of their stolen mandate.

“25% in the FCT. Lekki. Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Mr. Peter Obi. Dangote Refinery. Labour Party.”