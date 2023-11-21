Protesters shut down Chevron’s facility in Delta

Protesters have shut down Chevron’s Escravos Gas To Liquid, (EGTL) project in Delta State.

The facility was shut down on Tuesday by angry protesters from Ugborodo community, Warri South Local Government Area, who accused the company of alleged non-implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and other demands.

Among other demands, the protesters were asking Chevron to implement Ikpere-HCDT as agreed with NUPRC. They also complained that “the superintendents now employ their families instead of jobless indigenes.”

Some of the protesters charged Chevron with obeying host community rules and regulations, while others insisted that the company “cannot employ only the 2019/2020 section of workers in the ongoing turnaround maintenance.”