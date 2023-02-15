Protest Rocks Oyo State Over Naira, Fuel Scarcity As Residents Mount Roadblocks, Bonfires

Residents of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State on Wednesday morning took to the streets to protest the lingering petrol and naira notes scarcity in the country.

The residents blocked the ever-busy Eleyele junction in the Ibadan North-West Local Government Area of Oyo State.

In October 2022, Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), announced the plan to redesign the N200, N500, and N1,000 notes, and asked Nigerians to deposit their old notes before January 31, 2023 when they would cease to be legal tender.

Many Nigerians have found it difficult to obtain the new naira notes.

Amid the currency crisis, there has been a steady increase in the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) which has caused long queues at filling stations across the nation.

A similar protest rocked the city on Friday, February 3, where some hoodlums within the popular Araromi Spare parts, Gate, took advantage of the protest and set ablaze a police station, stole the station’s Plasma TV, vandalised a branch of WEMA Bank in the area and looted some roadside shops.

The protesters said Nigerians had been subjected to hardship, as they were unable to go about daily activities, hence the protest.

The protesters accused POS operators of collaborating with bank officials to withdraw large sums of the new naira notes while ordinary persons get little amounts after queuing for long hours.