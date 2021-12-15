Protest rocks Ondo as unknown gunmen kill High Chief

Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a 20% salary increase for the police, expected to take off January 2022.

The meeting, which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, also approved review of police duty tour allowance to six per cent; release of N1.2 billion for payment of uninsured benefits; and N1.2 billion for payment of outstanding allowances.

Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, who briefed newsmen after the meeting, said the approval is in line with Buhari’s promise to enhance police personnel pay as demanded by #EndSARS protesters.

On whether the new pay will affect police retirees or be captured in the 2022 budget, the minister said: “This question should have been directed at the Minister of Finance. Unfortunately, I think the budget is going through final screening by the National Assembly. But we are going to work it out. But don’t forget. Even if we are not able to get it into the 2022 budget, the supplementary budget is going to come up at anytime.”

On whether the development will curb bribery among police personnel, he said: “When you give a police officer a good salary, you will least expect him to stay on the road and start collecting N50 or N100 from road users. I think this is one of the ways that will improve relationship between the public and the police.”

Meanwhile, the meeting, yesterday, was held at the new-look Council Chamber, upgraded with funds provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Chamber had showed signs of deterioration when the current administration came into office in 2015, necessitating an upgrade, which was approved by Buhari, with a 2019 expected delivery date.

The development forced the Cabinet to relocate, holding meetings at the First Lady’s Conference Room, also within the Villa.

Presenting the facility, shortly before commencement of the meeting, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said: “There is nowhere in the world you go that you can find a better facility than what we have here.”