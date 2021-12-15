NEWS
Protest rocks Ondo as unknown gunmen kill High Chief
Some youths in Owo Kingdom in the Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Wednesday night staged a protest over the killing of a high chief in the community, Tunde Ilori Elerewe, by unknown gunmen.
Elerewe was murdered in the community while returning from where he and some other chiefs had gone to settle a dispute on the order of the Olowo Of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye.
Another chief whose name was not revealed was also shot by the gunmen and is currently receiving treatment at a health facility in the town.
The youths, chanting different songs, blocked the roads at the First Bank area of Owo where the deceased controlled before his death. The protesters also burnt tyres to express their displeasure at the situation.
They urged security agencies to wade into the issue promptly and bring the perpetrators to justice.
FEC okays 20% pay rise for police, 6% duty tour allowance
Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a 20% salary increase for the police, expected to take off January 2022.
The meeting, which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, also approved review of police duty tour allowance to six per cent; release of N1.2 billion for payment of uninsured benefits; and N1.2 billion for payment of outstanding allowances.
Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, who briefed newsmen after the meeting, said the approval is in line with Buhari’s promise to enhance police personnel pay as demanded by #EndSARS protesters.
On whether the new pay will affect police retirees or be captured in the 2022 budget, the minister said: “This question should have been directed at the Minister of Finance. Unfortunately, I think the budget is going through final screening by the National Assembly. But we are going to work it out. But don’t forget. Even if we are not able to get it into the 2022 budget, the supplementary budget is going to come up at anytime.”
On whether the development will curb bribery among police personnel, he said: “When you give a police officer a good salary, you will least expect him to stay on the road and start collecting N50 or N100 from road users. I think this is one of the ways that will improve relationship between the public and the police.”
Meanwhile, the meeting, yesterday, was held at the new-look Council Chamber, upgraded with funds provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
The Chamber had showed signs of deterioration when the current administration came into office in 2015, necessitating an upgrade, which was approved by Buhari, with a 2019 expected delivery date.
The development forced the Cabinet to relocate, holding meetings at the First Lady’s Conference Room, also within the Villa.
Presenting the facility, shortly before commencement of the meeting, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said: “There is nowhere in the world you go that you can find a better facility than what we have here.”
5G: NCC clears air on Bola Tinubu’s connection to Mafab Communications
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said that its attention has been drawn to publications in some online media channels alleging the involvement of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Governor of Lagos State, in Mafab Communications Limited.
Mafab is one of the winners of the 5G spectrum sold by the Commission in a public auction conducted on Monday, December 13, 2021, at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.
NCC said that consistent with its long-established regulatory culture and tradition, the process leading to the auction of the 5G spectrum was open, fair and transparent as the public auction followed a rigorous due process and was witnessed by a cross-section of stakeholders as observers, including the media, the Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) as well as civil society groups.
Mafab Communications Limited is a corporate entity duly licensed by the Commission to conduct telecommunications business.
NCC said in a statement signed by its Spokesman, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, that the company, which is in good regulatory standing with the Commission, currently holds international data access (IDA), inter-connect data exchange (IDE) and Value-Added Service (VAS) licences.
“It is pertinent to state that the Information Memorandum (IM) for the auction of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) spectrum clearly set out eligibility criteria for participation of interested bidders in the auction, which included that new companies could participate in the bid,” the Commission said.
“Over the years, the NCC has had spectrum auctions and as an independent regulatory agency, has maintained an undisputable reputation of successful auctions based on openness, fairness and transparency, a fact widely acknowledged locally and internationally.
“NCC’s auction proceedings conform to international best practice, devoid of any undue influence or interferences whatsoever.
“A higher standard of integrity and openness was emplaced in the 5G auction as the process was, for the first time, witnessed by the public both physically and virtually through a link provided by the Commission on its official website.
“The Commission would like to assure Nigerians that, following the successful auction of the 5G spectrum, it is prepared to drive the implementation of the next phase of the deployment of the new technology, in line with the Federal Government’s approved plan, for the benefit of all citizens.”
#NorthisBleeding protests: DSS, police disperse, arrest demonstrators
Armed security personnel on Wednesday arrested protesters in Abuja while others were dispersed in Kano State.
In Abuja, policemen from the Federal Capital Territory command disrupted a protest by some Northern youths in the territory, arresting seven persons including two journalists. The two journalists were later released.
The protesters had converged at the Nigerian Labour House popularly known as Ayuba Wabba House, Central Area, demanding an end to the insecurity in the North.
Armed with placards bearing arms with various inscriptions like “Buhari is a weak Army General”; “Northern region is bleeding”, “Buhari is sleeping; “How many have to die in the north before Buhari is asked to resign?” , among others, the protesters marched under the bridge in Garki Area 1 where some policemen emerged and arrested them.
Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore, who also joined the protest, called on the President to end the insecurity in the country or resign.
“He came in with the promise that as a retired Army General he would protect Nigerians, today he has failed to do so. A lot of people are being killed between Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamafra every night. Our prayers are with those who are living in the North,” Sowore said.
In Kano State, security officials, consisting of policemen and the DSS operatives, barricaded the gate of the Nigeria Union of Journalists to stop youths protesting against insecurity in the North from entering the premises.
Several security vehicles with personnel dressed in anti-riot outfits took over the NUJ Secretariat main gate and the road leading to the secretariat as the protesters assembled at a distance.
Following an agreement with the security personnel, the protesters marched to the gate of the NUJ but were not allowed in as the gate was locked.
The officer in charge, who did not identify himself, advised the protesters to adopt due processes whenever they want to stage peaceful protests to avoid thugs taking over the protest.
But delivering his address at the gate of the NUJ, one of the leaders of the protesting groups, Jamilu Charanchi, North West Coordinator, Coalition of Northern Groups read a communiqué.
They called on the Nigerian government to avoid increasing the price of fuel, address insecurity and resolve the problem of inflation in the country.
It read in part, “The current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and all the 36 governors have failed totally in the major areas of providing security of lives and properties of citizens and ensuring a secure economic environment in the North in particular.”
Speaking on the insecurity, one of the organisers of the protest, Abba Hikima, called for a stop to the bloodletting in the North while insisting that security personnel be properly armed to face the bandits who he insisted are more armed than the state’s security agents.
