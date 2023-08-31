Protest, anger trail Oshodi/Isolo local government CDC election

New executive members of the Community Development Committee (CDC) in Oshodi-Isolo Local Government have been elected.

The election of the new exco members took place on Wednesday at the council secretariat in Oyetayo Street.

However, yesterday exercise did not end without crisis as some of CDA elected officials protested the imposition of candidates for some positions.

The crisis led to an alteration between the Chairman of the All progressives Congress (APC) in the local government, Saheed Animashaun and one of the CDA chairmen, Engr Fadunsi from Aduke Thomas CDA.

It took the intervention of the HOD, Agric, Mrs. Shitta Bey and other CDA Exco members before the situation was brought under control.

At the end of the election, Alhaji Adisa Olawoyin from Maboju CDA in Sogunle zone was re-elected as Chairman of the CDC while Mr. Ajibulu Adeboye from Mafoluku zone emerged First Vice Chairman and Mr. Ade Macathy from Oshodi Central became the Second Vice chairman.

Other executive members include the Secretary – Saheed Animashaun, Treasurer – Olufemi Ajayi, Financial Secretary – Mr Agbetoye, Auditor – Alhaja Damola Mariam, PRO – Kehinde Olalekan, First Welfare Officer – Kazeem Ayansola, Assistant Secretary – Mr Salaudeen, Social Secretary – Mr Abdullahi, Chief Whip- Chief Fagbohun and other ten Ex- officials who took the oath of allegiance to serve the community.

The executive chairman of Oshodi/Isool Local Government, Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof, who was represented by one of his aides and other council officials witnessed the elections while Mrs. Shitta-Bey served as the Returning Officer.

Most of the CDA executives who spoke with our correspondent after the election express dissatisfaction with the process, noting that they were never consulted when the consensus agreements were made.

They said there was no proper consultations before Wednesday’s election.

They condemned what they term imposition of candidates and perceived influence of some politicians in the process.