The Founder, RIG Nation and Pioneer Church, United Kingdom, Prophet Tomi Arayomi, has announced the relocation of his family out of the country, until a “better Nigeria.”

Arayomi and his wife Tahmar, who are both British citizens, were on Friday arrested alongside their aide, Emmanuel Ezerika, by the Department of State Services at the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport in Abuja.

Although the reason for their arrest was unclear, reliable sources told The PUNCH on Friday that Arayomi was arrested for giving “inciting prophecies.”

Arayomi and his wife were later released on Friday night while their aide remain in the custody of the security operatives.

Breaking the silence on the issue via his official Instagram account, the prophet appreciated people for their support and narrated how they were arrested by the DSS.

He said, “Prophetess Tahmar and I would like to express our gratitude for all your prayers and international support during Friday’s ordeal with the DSS.

“We can confirm that on Good Friday, April 7, we arrived in Abuja to visit one of our branches when we were picked up by about six armed agents who did not identify themselves as DSS or any law enforcement agency.

“My wife, myself and my aide, Emmanuel Ezerika, were forced to surrender our mobile phones and enter the vehicles where we were taken at considerable speed to what we later learned were DSS HQ. The officers, some of who wore balaclavas, were not immediately recognisable as DSS.”

He added, “Our pictures were taken, fingerprints and data collected and we were locked inside a room with no real knowledge as to the grounds for our arrest.

“After a lengthy interrogation, it appears media and social media pressure forced the DSS to release my wife and me.

“My aide still remains in DSS custody and thus far, the DSS has been elusive as to his exact whereabouts. We will not divulge the particulars of the investigation at this point as we are still awaiting the safe release of my aide.”

Arayomi said his family had relocated out of the country to safety.

He, however, noted that, although they had to take the decision abruptly, they would be returning soon to a new Nigeria.

He said, “Out of concern for my young children and my wife’s well-being, we made the unfortunate decision to leave Nigeria abruptly. This decision did not come lightly but with considerable prayer and counsel from our board, trustees, colleagues in the ministry and respective families.

“I can confirm that we are safe and will continue to work and pray for a new Nigeria. We remain resolute that we will return to the nation that we have grown to call our home but for now, we will continue to press, pray and give God no rest until Nigeria becomes a praise on the earth.

“We did not come to Nigeria under any illusion of comfort. We came to serve the Lord, fully aware of the danger.

“We want you to know that Tahmar and I remain strong and unwavering in our commitment to Nigeria and the many great leaders we have encountered during our time there.

“We want to thank every leader and friend who reached out, called, texted, and posted. We are so grateful. This is not goodbye. This sees you soon in a new and better Nigeria.”

DSS declined to comment on the issue and did not give details on the reason for the arrests.