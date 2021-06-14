NEWS
Prophet TB Joshua’s daughter never gave birth to baby boy on father’s birthday
The Synagogue Church of All Nations has denied reports on social media that Sarah, daughter of the late Prophet TB Joshua gave birth to a baby boy on June 12.
There were reports that Sarah Sarah welcomed her son on June 12, 2021, the birthday of her late father, TB Joshua. TB Joshua would have been 58 years on June 12 but passed on a week to his birthday.
A reliable source in the church told our correspondent it is not true that Sarah a lawyer by profession put to bed.
“This is not true, nothing like that happened,” said the source.
Sarah Joshua tied the knot with her Tanzanian husband, Brain Moshi on Saturday, May 8.
But the source said the union is yet to produce a child urging the public to disregard the media speculations.
Sunday Igboho condoles TB Joshua’s family, eulogises late Prophet
Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Igboho has commiserated with Prophet T.B. Joshua’s family over the death of the man of God
Igboho in a condolence message through his spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, said said the Late joshua would be remembered for his good deeds.
Igboho noted that the deceased was committed to the work of God .
He urged the Joshua family, friends and church members to take solace in the fact that the late cleric lived a purposeful life dedicated to the service of God and mankind.
Family announces date for Prophet TB Joshua’s burial
The body of Late Temitope Joshua, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, will be laid to rest on Friday, July 9, 2021.
He will be buried inside the premises of his church in Lagos State Nigeria. He would be interred precisely at the Prayer Mountain located on Ajisegiri Street, Agodo-Egbe in Ikotun-Igando Local Council Development Area (LCDA).
The rites will span five days, starting from Monday July 5 through to Friday, July 9, 2021.
The decision was made after the immediate and extended members of the family of TB Joshua met on Friday to discuss issues regarding the burial.
The traditional ruler of his hometown, Arigidi Akoko in Akoko North Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Yisa Olanipekun, had appealed that he be buried in the town.
However, Joshua’s wife, Evelyn, and the children prevailed on the other family members that he should be buried in Lagos.
One of the family was said to have revealed that he saw a revelation that the late man of God should be buried in Lagos.
TB Joshua died on Saturday, June 5, a week to his 58th birthday.
Nnamdi Kanu reacts as Apostle Johnson Suleman warns Buhari over IPOB
Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reacted to Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministry’s comment that those pushing for Biafra have God.
Recall that Suleman had warned President Muhammadu Buhari to thread carefully with IPOB because God may speak for them.
He had issued the warning in response to Buhari’s interview on Arise Television
Buhari had threatened to mobilize security agents to treat IPOB in the language they understand.
However, shortly after the president’s warning, bandits invaded Zamfara State and killed some residents.
Reacting, Kanu said the attack was the meaning of Apostle Suleman’s warning.
Sharing a photo of those killed in Zamfara on his Twitter handle, Kanu wrote: “When @APOSTLESULEMAN
said “God will fight for #Biafra”, the illiterate Fulani ruling class in Abuja did not quite understand.
“Here is a clear example of what he meant. ‘Gunmen storm villages, kill dozens in Nigeria’s Zamfara State.’ Kill Biafrans, watch your people die. Karma!”
