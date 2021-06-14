Prophet TB Joshua’s daughter never gave birth to baby boy on father’s birthday

The Synagogue Church of All Nations has denied reports on social media that Sarah, daughter of the late Prophet TB Joshua gave birth to a baby boy on June 12.

There were reports that Sarah Sarah welcomed her son on June 12, 2021, the birthday of her late father, TB Joshua. TB Joshua would have been 58 years on June 12 but passed on a week to his birthday.

A reliable source in the church told our correspondent it is not true that Sarah a lawyer by profession put to bed.

“This is not true, nothing like that happened,” said the source.

Sarah Joshua tied the knot with her Tanzanian husband, Brain Moshi on Saturday, May 8.

But the source said the union is yet to produce a child urging the public to disregard the media speculations.