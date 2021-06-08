‘Prophet TB Joshua was killed By Nigerians’ – Popular Ghanaian Pastor

Popular Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Nigel Gaisie of Prophetic Hill Chapel has told Nigerians to stop mourning the death of Pastor TB Joshua because they were the ones that killed him.

Reacting to the death of Joshua, Prophet Gaisie, who rose to fame after correctly predicting the imminent death of a popular dance hall artist, Ebony, said Nigerians used their tongues to kill him by describing him as fake.

Prophet Gaisie shot to limelight when Ebony died and the news of his prophecies went viral on social media

Prophet Gaisie said Joshua was crucified by Nigerians, noting that the country should not grief over his dead.

He added that just like Joshua, the late Bishop Benson Idahosa was also called fake.

He described Joshua’s death as a colossal loss to the body of Christ in the world.

He said it will take another 50 years to raise another Prophet like TB Joshua

