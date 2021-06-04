Prophet TB Joshua tells Nigerians to fast and pray on June 12

The founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B Joshua, has called for fasting and prayer for Nigeria.

According to him, Nigerians should fast and pray on June 12, 2021, a date which happens to be his birthday.

Joshua also revealed that he will not be holding a public celebration for his incoming 58th birthday.

Addressing his members, the prophet said “As you know, I am a man of the people. So, the wound of one is the wound of all.

“As things stand, you may have realised it will not be easy for me to celebrate my birthday under the present circumstances,” adding that many who wanted to visit Nigeria for the occasion “are troubled by the situation all over the world.

“We see their fear and their worry. I feel their pain; I feel their worry so pray for Nigeria on June 12, 2021.

“Let us dedicate this day to prayer and fasting. Don’t forget the needy.”