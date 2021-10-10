Prominent Nigerian traditional ruler dies in palace

The Aku-Uka of Wukari Kingdom in Taraba State, Dr Shekarau Agyo, is dead.

The Monarch, died on Saturday in his palace at Wukari after a protracted illness.

Late Aku-Uka, a first class chief was also the chairman, Taraba state council of Emirs and chiefs.

The Senior Senior Special Assistant on Media to the late Monarch, Mr Jolly Agyu confirmed his death in a statement on Sunday.

“Paramount and Supreme Ruler of the Jukun Race and Chairman Taraba State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Majesty, Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa Ibi, Kuvyo II CON has joined his ancestors.”

“The Aku Uka joined his ancestors at the age of 84 after leading the Kwararafa Race for 45 Years.”

Mr Agyu said ,all traditional rites in accordance to the Jukun tradition has since commenced.

He disclosed that the final traditional rites for Aku Uka’s transition from the Palace would be announced in due course.

He was installed as the 27 Aku-Uka of Wukari in August, 1976 and was born in 1937.