Prominent Nigerian chief, Fidipote of Ijebu Ode, Otunba Wahab Osinusi is dead.

Chief Wahab Osinusi, the Chairman of the Council of Otunbas in Ijebuland, Ogun State, southwest Nigeria, is dead.

Osinusi, who turned 90 on June 2, died on September 30, 2023.

The late chief was the Otunba Fidipote of Ijebu. He was from the popular Osinusi family in Ijebu-Ode and one of the Otunbas of the Awujale of Ijebu, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

He was also the Chairman, Ojude-Oba Festival Committee and usually the one who welcomed guests to the colourful festival.

Osinusi attended Reverend Kuti Primary School in Abeokuta and later went to Abeokuta Grammar School for his secondary education.

He worked briefly at the Nigerian Railway Corporation in Yaba, Lagos before proceeding to London in 1958, where he read law and was called to the Bar in 1962.