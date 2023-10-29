Sunday, October 29, 2023
Prominent Kogi Monarch, Ohinoyi Of Ebira Land, Ado Ibrahim Is Dead

Ibrahim reportedly died in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 95 after a brief illness.

The Paramount ruler of Ebira land, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Alhaji Dr Ado Ibrahim is dead.

The late Ado Ibrahim was coronated in 1997 as the Ohinoyi of Ebira land by the then-Governor of Kogi State, the late Prince Abubakar Audu.

He took over from Alhaji Sanni Omolorim who reigned between 1957 and 1997.

Born on February 7, 1929, the late Ado Ibrahim attended Western Nursery School and Quranic School and went on to conclude his primary education in 1940 at the Native Authority (NA) Primary School in Okene, Northern Region (now Kogi State).

He started his secondary school education at Ondo Boys High School and later moved to Oduduwa College, where he finished in 1949.

In 1954, he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the London School of Economics and a master’s degree from Harvard Business School in 1959.



