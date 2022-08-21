Connect with us

Project Operations Officer Job at Pyxera Global Nigeria

2 hours ago

Job title: Project Operations Officer Job at Pyxera Global Nigeria

Company: Pyxera Global Nigeria

PYXERA Global is a not-for-profit organization based in Washington, D.C. and Nigeria that has worked in over 90… Director, Rayuwa Nigeria Project Job Summary We are seeking a qualified candidate for the position of Project Operations…

Location: Katsina, Katsina State – Kaduna, Kaduna State

Job date: Sat, 16 Jul 2022 04:24:03 GMT

Jobs

AutoCAD Designer Job at Lifemate Nigeria Limited

8 hours ago

August 21, 2022

Job title: AutoCAD Designer Job at Lifemate Nigeria Limited

Company: Lifemate Nigeria Limited

Lifemate Nigeria Limited is a professional furniture multinational corporation with 14 outlets distributed across Lagos…

Expected salary: 60000 – 100000 per month

Location: Ogun

Job date: Wed, 20 Jul 2022 04:23:47 GMT

Jobs

Client Services Officer (Marketing) Job at DE Ghauzi Micro Lending Nigeria Limited

14 hours ago

August 21, 2022

Job title: Client Services Officer (Marketing) Job at DE Ghauzi Micro Lending Nigeria Limited

Company: DE Ghauzi Micro Lending Nigeria Limited

DE Ghauzi Micro Lending Nigeria Limited is a micro lending company targeted at having over Ten million customer base in… all 36 states of Nigeria as well as Federal Capital Territory. The company offers subscribers a secured platform for daily…

Expected salary: 2760000 – 3240000 per year

Location: Abuja, FCT

Job date: Thu, 21 Jul 2022 04:56:17 GMT

Jobs

Digital Marketer Job at Walex Biz Nigeria

16 hours ago

August 21, 2022

Job title: Digital Marketer Job at Walex Biz Nigeria

Company: Walex Biz Nigeria

Walex Biz Nigeria Limited is a full-spectrum software solutions company based in Abuja, Nigeria. We deliver solutions… and implementing new initiatives. Strong interest in technology & social entrepreneurship in Nigeria and beyond. Strong written…

Expected salary:

Location: Abuja, FCT

Job date: Sat, 23 Jul 2022 03:39:07 GMT

