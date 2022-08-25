Connect with us

Project Head / Manager of Solar Products Job at Nothern Nigeria Renewable Energy Company (NNERC)

5 hours ago

Job title: Project Head / Manager of Solar Products Job at Nothern Nigeria Renewable Energy Company (NNERC)

Company: Nothern Nigeria Renewable Energy Company (NNERC)

Job description: Nothern Nigeria Renewable Energy Company (NNERC), a Northern States Governors’ Forum Technical Implementation Committee…, is recruiting to fill the position below: Job Position: Project Head / Manager of Solar Products Job Location: Nigeria

Location: Enugu, Enugu State – Abuja, FCT

Job date: Mon, 06 Jun 2022 05:07:45 GMT

Jobs

Electronics & Instrumentation Maintenance Specialist Job at Frigoglass Nigeria

8 mins ago

August 25, 2022

Job title: Electronics & Instrumentation Maintenance Specialist Job at Frigoglass Nigeria

Company: Frigoglass Nigeria

Job description: Frigoglass Industries Nigeria Limited is the global leader in the Ice Cold Merchandisers (ICM) market and the principal…

Location: Nigeria

Job date: Sun, 05 Jun 2022 04:47:02 GMT

Jobs

Graphic Designer Job at Ades Ventures Nigeria Limited

9 hours ago

August 25, 2022

Job title: Graphic Designer Job at Ades Ventures Nigeria Limited

Company: Ades Ventures Nigeria Limited

Job description: Ventures Nigeria Limited is looking for a full-time graphic designer to join our fast-growing team . * The ideal candidate…

Location: Oyo, Oyo State

Job date: Thu, 09 Jun 2022 02:13:30 GMT

Jobs

Frigoglass Nigeria Technical Trainee Programme 2022

11 hours ago

August 25, 2022

Job title: Frigoglass Nigeria Technical Trainee Programme 2022

Company: Frigoglass Nigeria

Job description: Frigoglass Industries Nigeria Limited is the global leader in the Ice Cold Merchandisers (ICM) market and the principal… of over 19 countries across five continents of the world. The Nigeria Operations has its head office in Lagos, and factories…

Location: Ogun

Job date: Sun, 12 Jun 2022 00:17:58 GMT

