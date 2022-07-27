NEWS
PROFILE: Meet Most Rev. Daniel Chukwudumebi Okoh, new President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN
Most Rev. Daniel Chukwudumebi Okoh a pastor, and teacher was born born on November 12, 1963 in Kano to Christian parents.
Okoh attended the Dennis Memorial Grammar School in Onitsha, Anambra, earning a West African School Leaving Certificate, Ordinary Level.
He then proceeded to the University of Port Harcourt in 1988 where he enrolled for undergraduate studies in Political Science and Education. He graduated in 1992 with a B.Ed degree.
He later attended Christ Holy Church Seminary, Onitsha, and bagged a diploma in Theology.
Okoh was the Chairman, Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC); National President of OAIC (Nigeria); CAN National Vice-President (2007-2013).
The archbishop was one of the six delegates that represented CAN at the National Political Reform Conference in 2005.
Okoh, a board member of the African Council of Religious Leaders, will now co-chair the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) alongside the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar.
Okoh is married to Ngozi and they are blessed with four children
Insecurity: House of Reps to serve Buhari impeachment notice soon – Elumelu
Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu has said the lower chamber of the National Assembly will soon serve President Muhammad Buhari his impeachment notice over insecurity and other challenges confronting the country.
Opposition senators on Wednesday angrily stormed out of plenary Wednesday, chanting Buhari must go and the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, should follow as far as the worsening security situation in Nigeria is concerned.
Speaking at a function in Guzape, Abuja, Elumelu said soon, the House of Representatives will serve Mr President an impeachment notice.
“I was just briefed that Senators have served President Muhammadu Buhari impeachment notice. Very soon House of Representatives will serve President Buhari it impeachment”.
He lamented that things have gone bad, assuring that they will do everything possible to rescue Nigeria from the failed All Progressives Congress (APC).
Former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, undergoes surgery
Former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, on Tuesday, July 26, underwent a back surgery.
Recall that the ex-governor said he was attacked during the 2018 Ekiti state governorship election. He attended one of the rallies with a neck collar and wept saying he was in severe pains.
His brother, Isaac, who shared video and photos from his hospital bed, said the former governor has undergone two major surgical operations within five months, one for his neck which happened in February and another one for his back.
According to him, the neck and back problem resulted from the attack on the former governor during the 2018 Ekiti governorship election.
Water bill controversy: No plan to impeach Gbajabiamila, says Reps
House of Representatives has debunked media reports of plans by the chamber to impeach the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.
The House said the Speaker remains the only presiding officer that has enjoyed total and unalloyed support of members since its return to democracy in 1999; hence, it would not contemplate any such move.
Briefing newsmen after plenary, yesterday, the Majority and Minority Leaders of the House and other principal officers denied allegations that the northern caucus in the chamber was plotting Gbajabiamila’s removal to smuggle in and pass the controversial water resources bill
The lawmakers noted there hasn’t been any controversy regarding Gbajabiamila’s leadership, since he came on board as Speaker, wondering why such an allegation would be brought up when the need for national unity should be a top priority, following rising insecurity in the country.
Also, the leader of the northern caucus, Sarki Ada, denied knowledge of the allegation, describing it as a figment of the imagination of Nigeria’s enemies.
“I remember when the Speaker was contesting for the position against a northerner. We (the northern caucus) voted against our own to ensure victory for the Speaker. And as such, he has continued to enjoy our support, and remains our leader,” he said.
Ada had earlier during plenary raised the issue of the water resources bill under Matters of Privilege, saying it was an executive bill and wondered why anyone would allege northern lawmakers were planning the Speaker’s removal to make way for the legislation.
Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, also raised a point of order, stressing there was no way the bill would sail through. He said the bill had been debated and unanimously thrown out by the chamber, insisting it was dead on arrival.
BUT Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, urged Nigerians to reject fake news and false information by water merchants opposed to the bill.
Adamu stated this in Abuja while fielding questions from journalists on the bill.
He said: “As a responsible government, we are very passionate about the bill because it is pro-people. There are benefits that will accrue to Nigerians when it is passed.”
On fears of lands being taken over, he said: “The Federal Government is responsible for managing inter-state water resources under the applicable legislation. We are not taking over anything but amalgamating existing laws.”
He added: “Everybody downstream is protected by this bill. Every day, boreholes are being drilled. We don’t even have the statistics. We need to know what is happening to our groundwater as a responsible government.
“Government only needs to know that you have drilled a borehole in your home for personal consumption. But if you drill a borehole for commercial use, you have to pay the necessary bill.
“If we allow the people misleading us to succeed, all the benefits that accrue to the bill will be lost because of fake news and false assumptions.”
