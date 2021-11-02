NEWS
Professor, 2 children among those abducted by bandits who attacked UniAbuja
It has emerged that a senior lecturer of University of Abuja, Prof. Bassey Ubom, his son and daughter were among the six persons that were abducted by bandits that invaded the University of Abuja Staff Quarters in Giri, FCT early Tuesday.
The other kidnapped persons were Prof Obanza,Malam Sambo Mohammed and Dr Tobit.
The unsavoury security breach has prompted the university’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Abdulrasheed Na’Allah to ask members of the public to pray hard for God’s intervention.
In a statement issued after the invasion of staff quarters, Na’Allah said the school authority will continue to mobilise everything within its means to guarantee the protection of staff and students and ensure the infraction never happens again.
“They brought their devastation to our Giri Quarters and we are pursuing them with all it takes to recover our dearest ones they kidnapped. Our nation is definitely bleeding and this is too close home for us！
“Please pray hard for God’s intervention. One thing is certain, we shall continue to mobilize everything available to us to protect staff and students and ensure this never happens again,” he said. .
The university has now said it is now mandatory for all staff and students to wear their official identity cards when entering any of the university’s campuses, including the Giri Quarters.
“The Safety Unit has my instruction to turn anyone back who cannot explain their mission on our campus, Quarters or any UniAbuja branches even if they claim to be staff or students, only University ID card worn on them is a guarantyfor entry. We shall overcome!” Na’Allah said.
NUC releases full list of federal, state and private universities approved to run degree programmes
The National Universities Commission (NUC) has released the list of federal, state and private universities that have the approval to operate degree programmes.
This is contained in its October bulletin which chronicled the commission’s activities.
In the breakdown, there are currently 45 federal universities, 54 in states and 99 private, a total of 198.
Here are the identities of UNIABUJA kidnap victims
Here is what we know so far after bloodthirsty bandits attacked the staff quarters of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) on Tuesday morning.
The bandits broke into the quarters located at GIRI, Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.
Although, the police are yet to reveal the names of the victims, a senior staff member at the institution listed those abducted as
Prof. Bassey Ubom (including his son and daughter),
Prof. Obanza Malam,
Sambo Mohammed
Dr. Tobit.
Ubom, a Professor of Science and Environmental Education, teaches Environmental Science at the University.
The staff member said from the manner in which the criminals operated, it was clear that they did thorough checks before striking.
Presently, a combined team of the police operatives and the personnel of the Nigerian Army 176 Guards Battalion are combing areas in Gwagwalada, with a view to rescuing the abductees.
Photos: Rescue efforts continue at collapsed Lagos building
The death toll following the collapse of a one tower block in Ikoyi area of Lagos on Monday. rose to 7, according to officials, with more than 50 people still listed as missing.
Early on Monday, November 1, a large section of the 21-story building, located on Gerald Road collapsed.
The building under construction collapsed with many trapped and some dead.
Two days later, rescue efforts continue despite hazardous conditions.
