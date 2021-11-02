Professor, 2 children among those abducted by bandits who attacked UniAbuja

It has emerged that a senior lecturer of University of Abuja, Prof. Bassey Ubom, his son and daughter were among the six persons that were abducted by bandits that invaded the University of Abuja Staff Quarters in Giri, FCT early Tuesday.

The other kidnapped persons were Prof Obanza,Malam Sambo Mohammed and Dr Tobit.

The unsavoury security breach has prompted the university’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Abdulrasheed Na’Allah to ask members of the public to pray hard for God’s intervention.



In a statement issued after the invasion of staff quarters, Na’Allah said the school authority will continue to mobilise everything within its means to guarantee the protection of staff and students and ensure the infraction never happens again.



“They brought their devastation to our Giri Quarters and we are pursuing them with all it takes to recover our dearest ones they kidnapped. Our nation is definitely bleeding and this is too close home for us！



“Please pray hard for God’s intervention. One thing is certain, we shall continue to mobilize everything available to us to protect staff and students and ensure this never happens again,” he said. .

The university has now said it is now mandatory for all staff and students to wear their official identity cards when entering any of the university’s campuses, including the Giri Quarters.

“The Safety Unit has my instruction to turn anyone back who cannot explain their mission on our campus, Quarters or any UniAbuja branches even if they claim to be staff or students, only University ID card worn on them is a guarantyfor entry. We shall overcome!” Na’Allah said.