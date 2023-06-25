Prof Lai Oso dies in fatal accident

A professor of Mass Communication at the School of Communication, Lagos State University, Lai Oso, is reportedly dead.

Oso, aged 67, was reported to have died in a ghastly accident that happened on Saturday evening while returning from a conference in Abraka, Delta State.

His death was confirmed by the Dean, Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, LASU, Professor Sunday Olayinka Alawode in a broadcast message on Sunday morning.

Alawode wrote, “Good morning family. I am constrained to inform us of the involvement of Professor Muraino Olayiwola OSO, (we all fondly called Baba Lai Oso) in a ghastly auto accident which claimed his life yesterday 24th June 2023.

“It’s a rude shock to all of us even as we commiserate with Mummy Oso, the children and his entire family, the Communication family worldwide, LASU Community and all others.

“Baba, your sudden exit is painful, but we rest in the comfort that you have gone to be with the Lord. Rest in Peace. Adieu Baba of the Communication family.”

Oso was a Professor at the Mass Communication School of Communication, Lagos State University. He was the Dean of the school between 2011 and 2015. He was President, Association of Communication Scholars & Professionals of Nigeria.