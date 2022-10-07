Prof Folasade Ogunsola becomes first female UNILAG VC

Folasade Ogunsola, a Professor of Microbiology, has emerged as the 13th Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The scholar makes history, as she becomes the first female VC of the institution established in 1962.

Ogunsola will succeed the outgoing and 12th VC, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, whose five-year single term ends on November 11.

Her contenders were Professors Abayomi Akinyeye, Department of History, Faculty of Arts; Mathew Ilori and Adeyinka Adekunle – Department of Microbiology, and Botany, Faculty of Sciences.

Timothy Nubi, Department of Estate Management, Faculty of Environmental Sciences; Imran Smith, Faculty of Law; Ayo Olowe, Department of Finance, Faculty of Management Sciences.

Born in 1958, Ogunsola is a consultant clinical microbiologist and infection control for the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

The incoming VC holds a PhD in Medical Microbiology, MSc in Medical Microbiology with Distinction, Diploma in Biomedical Techniques from the University of Wales College of Medicine, Cardiff.

She is a fellow of the Royal College of Pathologists, West African College of Physicians, Nigerian Academy of Science, Nigerian Academy of Medicine, and Academy of Medicine Specialties.

Ogunsola served as UNILAG acting Vice-Chancellor and former Deputy VC in charge of Development Services.

The professor was the pioneer and only female Provost of the university’s College of Medicine.

She has been a governing council member for three terms, the only individual with such a number of years in the body.

Ogunsola has received several awards from local and international organizations, has 142 publications and co-authored four books.

The decorated don has so far supervised or co-supervised eight doctoral students and 61 master’s students.